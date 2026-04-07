The Health Secretary said resident doctors have been "the standout winners of the public sector, when it comes to pay rises given by this Labour government".

By Ella Bennett

Health Secretary Wes Streeting has hit out at resident doctors as they begin a six-day strike, calling their pay demands not "remotely reasonable or realistic".

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Tens of thousands of resident doctors, formerly known as junior doctors, walked out from 7am on April 7, in a row with the Government over jobs and pay issues. Mr Streeting has condemned the action, saying the British Medical Association's (BMA) demands are "not remotely reasonable or realistic". He told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast: "It is just extraordinary that they have chosen instead to take their members out on strike to inflict damage on the NHS in this way and [cause] disruption to patients." Read more: Disruption expected as six-day doctors' strike begins Read more: NHS urges patients to come forward as normal amid ‘difficult’ six-day strike

Picket line at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham today. Picture: LBC

Mr Streeting said that the current deal offered to resident doctors would have given them an average 4.9% pay rise for the coming year, plus additional training places, a thousand of which would have opened for applications this month. The deal also included the cancellation of the mandatory exam fees they face, which can amount to thousands a year, he said. Mr Streeting said they're "doing everything we can to keep the show on the road" and noted they are maintaining 95% of planned care. He added: "But to the 5% that are not going ahead this week, I'm only too sorry, because I know that many of those people would have been waiting, often waiting longer than I would have wanted them to wait already. "And this has real consequences for them, both in terms of the anxiety of waiting for something to happen and in some cases, the pain of waiting for something to happen. "And the BMA have got a lot to answer for, I'm afraid." NHS England said that it will keep as much pre-planned care running as possible, and patients are urged to attend appointments unless they have been contacted. Urgent and emergency care will run as usual.

"We could have built a few hospitals with that..."



Strikes by resident doctors have cost £3 billion over the last few years.



Wes Streeting tells @NickFerrariLBC what the money could have been spent on if the strikes had been prevented. pic.twitter.com/V2nmpcoiDX — LBC (@LBC) April 7, 2026

The Health Secretary recognised the "NHS still has massive problems", but slammed the strikes as interrupting the progress they are making to fix it. He said: "The NHS is finally moving in the right direction. It is on the road to recovery. "We're seeing that with falling waiting lists, we're seeing it with faster ambulance response times and many other indicators." He accused the BMA of "slamming the brakes on the progress we're making" in the NHS, calling the strikes "an enormous waste of time, money and potential". Mr Streeting added: "As the Health Secretary, all I ask of the BMA is to accept that I can't solve all of the problems in less than two years. It is going to take time. It does cost money that is in short supply. "So there needs to be some give and take, and we need to do this together. "The government's done a lot of giving, the BMA's done a lot of taking. I've not seen much compromise from them in the middle."