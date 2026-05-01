The Health Secretary believes he has secured the support of enough Labour MPs to spark a leadership contest, according to reports.

Wes Streeting believes he has the backing of enough Labour MPs to launch a leadership challenge to Sir Keir Starmer, reports claim. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Wes Streeting believes he has the backing of enough Labour MPs to launch a leadership challenge to Sir Keir Starmer, reports claim.

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The Telegraph has reported that the Health Secretary has recruited more than 81 MPs – the minimum required to trigger a contest for the Labour leadership, and thus for Prime Minister. Mr Streeting, who has long been rumoured to covet Downing Street, has reportedly secured the support, while potential opponents Angela Rayner and Andy Burnham are seeking to put themselves in pole position to replace Sir Keir. The newspaper has also claimed that the Prime Minister was alerted to Mr Streeting's manoeuvres after a text containing his plans was accidentally sent to a Downing Street staffer. The details reportedly included the "five pillars" of his campaign - and a "PFG", understood to mean plan for government.

The Telegraph has reported that the Health Secretary has recruited more than 81 MPs – the minimum required to trigger a contest for the Labour leadership, and thus for Prime Minister. Picture: Getty

Mr Streeting is being urged to strike against Sir Keir as soon as Friday, after the expected disastrous local election results for Labour on May 7. Polls have claimed that Labour could lose as many as 2,000 seats across the UK in an electoral drubbing which would spark anger at the party's leadership and rudderless direction. Mr Streeting's alleged plans have been denied, with the Health Secretary reportedly taking to a WhatsApp chat of Labour MPs to accuse lobby journalists of being on a "fishing expedition". An early move against Sir Keir would potentially outfox other hopefuls, with Ms Rayner reportedly waiting for the outcome of a tax probe and Mr Burnham not eligible while he remains without a seat in the House of Commons.

An early move against Sir Keir would potentially outfox other hopefuls, with Ms Rayner reportedly waiting for the outcome of a tax probe and Mr Burnham not eligible while he remains without a seat in the House of Commons. Picture: Getty