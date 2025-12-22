Government sources have accused Streeting of 'setting out his stall' for a leadership bid

Health Secretary Wes Streeting has broken ranks with the Government as he appeared to back joining a customs union with the European Union.

Government sources speaking to the Times, meanwhile, accused Streeting of “setting out his stall” for a leadership challenge against Sir Keir. Speaking to the Observer, Streeting said: “We’re not going to win the next election by trying to out-Reform Reform. “That’s not who we are. Those aren’t our values and we’ve got to beat them, not join them.” He added: “The reason why leaving the EU hit us so hard as a country is because of the enormous economic benefits that came with being in the single market and the customs union. “This is a country and a government that wants a closer trading relationship with Europe.”

Streeting noted that closer economic ties do not mean a return to freedom of movement. These comments have reportedly been seen by Downing Street as a clear attempt to establish Streeting as an alternative to Sir Keir. “It is not even subtle,” a source told the Times. “Wes is setting out his stall for the leadership and there is nothing No 10 can do about it.” The Prime Minister’s spokesman referred to Sir Keir’s speech in early December when he said the UK had “redefined our bond with the EU” but is “sticking to our red lines” with the bloc. “We have been very open about the need to reset our relationship with the EU and strengthen that relationship while sticking to our red lines, and that position has been consistent,” he said. Put to him that Sir Keir’s Cabinet does not seem to be aligned on this issue, the spokesman said: “I think what the Cabinet has been very clear on is that there is a need to reset our relationship with the EU, that is what Prime Minister and the Cabinet have been working on over the last 12 months.”

Asked if Sir Keir Starmer was happy with his Cabinet speaking on issues outside of their brief, he said the Prime Minister was “very happy with his Cabinet”. “They’re getting on with the important work of driving down the cost of living, targeting growth and turning renewal into reality for the year ahead.” Streeting, for his part, has denied wanting the job of PM. “The closer I see that job and the pressure on Keir and the demands of that job, the more I wonder why anyone would want it,” he said on Sunday, It comes after Labour Chairwoman told LBC Sir Keir “absolutely” be Prime Minister come next Christmas. Speaking to LBC’s Lewis Goodall, Anna Turley said she is “absolutely confident” Sir Keir will make it to the end of next year as she defended Labour’s record in Government. When pressed on Sir Keir’s historically low polling numbers, Ms Turley, MP for Redcar, insisted the entire Labour Party is behind the PM.

