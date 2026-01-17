Sack Streeting like Kemi axed Jenrick, Cabinet ministers tell Starmer
Colleagues are increasingly frustrated with the Health Secretary, who has taken aim at the perceived failings of the Labour government in recent weeks
Sir Keir Starmer should sack Wes Streeting in a similar to way which Kemi Badenoch did to Robert Jenrick, Cabinet ministers say.
After the swift action taken by Ms Badenoch in kicking Robert Jenrick from the Conservatives this week, at least three Cabinet ministers wish for Starmer to do the same according to the Times.
In the report, one said of Streeting: “What he’s doing is so obvious, he is repeatedly breaching collective responsibility, he is attacking No 10, he is undermining all of us.
"The [parliamentary Labour Party] don’t like what he is doing, they would back [the prime minister] if he acted.”
Another said that Streeting allies were acting "wild".
They added: “Everyone knows he has MPs from the 2024 intake telling anyone who’ll listen that it’s time to get rid of Keir and make Wes PM instead. It’s wild behaviour. If he doesn’t bring it to a head, he’ll have to be brought to heel.”
A third Cabinet minister told the Times: “Wes is exactly the same as he was when he was 18 … If he doesn’t become Labour prime minister he will tell himself his entire life has been a failure.
"Everything he’s doing now is in pursuit of that aim. Has he been pushing the boundary of what’s acceptable? Yes.”
The rumour are the latest throes of a row about Streeting's leadership ambitions.
Last autumn, he was repeatedly forced to deny claims of an imminent coup against Starmer.
A Streeting spokesperson told The Times: “It’s a real shame that Keir’s so-called allies are briefing against Wes yet again, when they should be talking about the second biggest fall in waiting lists in 15 years, and ambulances arriving 15 minutes faster with Labour.
“Given Reform and the Tories are at each other’s throats right now this briefing is also incredibly stupid. Wes is delivering real change in the NHS, and is out there making the case for Keir and for Labour.”
A No 10 source told the Times that Streeting was doing a “great job as Health Secretary” and was a “key player in the team”.
They added: "While other parties turn inwards, the Labour government is getting on with delivering national renewal and Wes is a key player in the team.”