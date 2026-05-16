Mr Streeting resigned from his post in the Cabinet earlier this week in a dramatic departure

Wes Streeting speaking at the Progress Conference at Convene in London. Picture: Jeff Moore/PA Wire

By Rebecca Henrys

Wes Streeting has confirmed he will stand in any future Labour leadership contest as he issued a warning Labour will be “the handmaidens of Nigel Farage and the breakup of the United Kingdom”, unless it changes course, in his first public appearance since resigning as health secretary.

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MrStreeting confirmed he will be standing, should a Labour leadership contest to replace Sir Keir Starmer be triggered. “We need a proper contest with the best candidates on the field, and I’ll be standing,” he told reporters at a conference in central London. Mr Streeting, who this week stood down as health secretary, also insisted he did have enough support among MPs to trigger a contest, but suggested his challenge would “lack legitimacy” without rival Andy Burnham being given a chance to return to Parliament. He told the Progress think tank conference: “Firstly, I do have support in the parliamentary party, but this week I also had a choice. “We could have rushed straight into a leadership contest, knowing not all of the candidates would be on the pitch, that Andy Burnham was about to stand in a by-election, and that if we had rushed ahead without giving Andy a chance to stand, the new leader, whether it was me or anyone else, would lack the legitimacy, and so we would end up extending instability and uncertainty. “That might have been the self-interested thing to do for candidates who are in Parliament presently, but it wasn’t in the party’s interest and wasn’t in the national interest.”

Wes Streeting speaking at the Progress Conference at Convene in London. Picture: Alamy

Speaking publicly for the first time since quitting Government, the former health secretary said: “The voters did more than send Labour a message last week, they issued a warning: that unless we change course, we risk being the handmaidens of Nigel Farage and the breakup of the United Kingdom.” He later hit out at Labour’s course over the last few years, telling the audience at the conference for the think tank Progress: “Corbyn’s leadership was marred by factionalism. The moral emergency of antisemitism in our party left little room for intellectual renewal or policy debate on the centre left. “We then had a dishonest leadership contest, followed by an overcautiousness in opposition. Interesting policy ideas couldn’t be floated because we were too afraid of what the Tories might say, so we said nothing. “Instead of a willingness to challenge ideas and kick the tyres, debate was viewed as division and shut down. As a result, we arrived in Government underprepared in too many areas and lacking clarity of vision and direction.” Referencing the brewing contest to replace Sir Keir Starmer, he said: “That’s why we need a proper contest where all candidates can put their best foot forward.”