Mr Streeting resigned from his post in the Cabinet earlier this week in a dramatic departure to pave the way to enter Number 10

Mr Streeting said he will stand to replace Sir Keir Starmer if a leadership contest is triggered. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys and Alex Storey

Wes Streeting has confirmed he will stand in any future Labour leadership contest to replace Sir Keir Starmer in his first public appearance since resigning as health secretary.

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Mr Streeting announced on Saturday that he would launch his own bid to stand as Prime Minister, should a Labour leadership contest to replace Sir Keir be triggered. "We need a proper contest with the best candidates on the field, and I’ll be standing,” he told reporters at a conference in central London. Mr Streeting, who this week stood down as health secretary, also insisted he did have enough support among MPs to trigger a contest, but suggested his challenge would "lack legitimacy" without rival Andy Burnham being given a chance to return to Parliament. It comes after Mr Burnham claimed he is only focused on winning a seat in Parliament, rather than ousting Sir Keir Starmer as Prime Minister. The Greater Manchester Mayor is among a group of senior Labour figures seen to be jostling to replace Sir Keir, as well as former deputy prime minister Angela Rayner. Speaking at the Progress think tank conference on Saturday, Mr Streeting said: “Firstly, I do have support in the parliamentary party, but this week I also had a choice.

Wes Streeting speaking at the Progress Conference at Convene in London. Picture: Alamy

“We could have rushed straight into a leadership contest, knowing not all of the candidates would be on the pitch, that Andy Burnham was about to stand in a by-election, and that if we had rushed ahead without giving Andy a chance to stand, the new leader, whether it was me or anyone else, would lack the legitimacy, and so we would end up extending instability and uncertainty. “That might have been the self-interested thing to do for candidates who are in Parliament presently, but it wasn’t in the party’s interest and wasn’t in the national interest.” Speaking publicly for the first time since quitting Government, the former health secretary said: “The voters did more than send Labour a message last week, they issued a warning: that unless we change course, we risk being the handmaidens of Nigel Farage and the breakup of the United Kingdom.”

He later hit out at Labour’s course over the last few years, telling the audience at the conference for the think tank Progress: “Corbyn’s leadership was marred by factionalism. The moral emergency of antisemitism in our party left little room for intellectual renewal or policy debate on the centre left. “We then had a dishonest leadership contest, followed by an overcautiousness in opposition. Interesting policy ideas couldn’t be floated because we were too afraid of what the Tories might say, so we said nothing. “Instead of a willingness to challenge ideas and kick the tyres, debate was viewed as division and shut down. As a result, we arrived in Government underprepared in too many areas and lacking clarity of vision and direction.” Referencing the brewing contest to replace Sir Keir Starmer, he said: “That’s why we need a proper contest where all candidates can put their best foot forward.”

Andy Burnham's path to Downing Street has been made clear after it was announced he would stand in the Makerfield by-election. Picture: Alamy