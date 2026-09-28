Counter-terror police are understood to be investigating whether Iran is linked to a suspected terror plot at a military airbase used by US bombers.

By Flaminia Luck

Wes Streeting has told LBC the government "will be transparent" with the public on the RAF "bomb plot" incident over the weekend but has admitted right now they only have a "partial picture".

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Five men were arrested on suspicion of explosive and terrorism offences after armed police stopped three vans travelling towards RAF Fairford. A 400-metre cordon was erected and 85 homes were also evacuated near the base in Whelford, Gloucestershire, on Sunday morning. The suspects were arrested on suspicion of explosive offences and counter-terror police are now looking into whether Iran was involved, LBC understands. Speaking on Breakfast with Nick Ferrari on Monday morning, the Defence Secretary said the investigation remains underway and the situation is "contained". He explained: "We will be transparent with the public about the identities of these individuals and their background," before later adding "We will say as much as we can as fast as we can. But just give the police a bit of time to do their jobs successfully. He went on: "We want to make sure that we are able to successfully prosecute those who would do us harm."

Speaking on Breakfast with Nick Ferrari on Monday morning, the Defence Secretary said the investigation remains underway and the situation is "contained". Picture: PA

A bomb disposal robot working at the scene today. Picture: Supplied

Armed police stand guard manning a roadblock at an entrance to RAF Fairford base in Fairford. Picture: Getty

Mr Streeting also praised the farmer who dialled 999 after spotting the vehicles “blocking the road” before seeing a “large group of hooded and ‘balaclava’d’ men”. "What I do want to say this morning is enormous thanks to the vigilance of the members of the public, particuarly the woman who called in." However, he also told Sky News that the member of the public who phoned police has only “a partial picture” of the situation. “Thank you to that member of the public. “She has done exactly what we would hope that someone in that extraordinary situation would do. “I’m really grateful to her – I think she acted, by her own admission, quickly and thoughtfully, and she did the right thing. “With respect, though, she does only have a partial picture. And that’s as far as I wish to go this morning but I do want to emphasise my thanks to the police and the security services because their work takes place often unsung, unreported, for good reason.”

Last night, President Donald Trump praised the arrests as "fantastic" and said Washington and London working together was "great". He told US reporters that the group detained were “looking to do big damage”. RAF Fairford hosts the United States Air Force's 501st Combat Support Wing. Commenting on this, Mr Streeting said he was "very proud" to see the quick reaction of the authorities recognised by President Donald Trump. He explained: "I will say though that that was a proud moment, I think, yesterday for the President of the United States to recognise the professionalism of our police and security services here in this country was both a reflection of the quality of the work that they do, but also a reflection of the closeness of our alliance with the United States and the close work we do together on defence and security. "I was very proud to see their work recognised in that way.’ Following the foiled plot, Americans in the UK were urged to remain vigilant and follow advice from local authorities.

Gloucestershire, United Kingdom: The U.S. Embassy is aware of arrests on suspicion of preparing a terrorist act near the Royal Air Force base in Fairford, UK. U.S. citizens are encouraged to exercise caution and be mindful of personal security. U.S. citizens are advised to follow… pic.twitter.com/rpAdvgrQjZ — TravelGov (@TravelGov) September 27, 2026