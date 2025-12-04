Health Secretary Wes Streeting has ordered a review of the diagnosis of mental health conditions. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Wes Streeting has ordered a review of the diagnosis of mental health conditions as the Government seeks a new means of cracking down on welfare spending, according to reports.

The Health Secretary is concerned about a sharp rise in the number of people making sickness benefits claims because of diagnoses for mental illness, autism and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), the Times reported. Mr Streeting has charged leading experts with finding out whether normal feelings have become "over-pathologised", the newspaper said, as he seeks to grapple with the 4.4 million working age people now claiming sickness or incapacity benefit. The figure has risen by 1.2 million since 2019 while the number of 16 to 34-year-olds off work with long-term sickness because of a mental health condition is said to have grown rapidly in the same period. The review comes as ministers seek to tackle the growing welfare bill.

Earlier this year, ministers were forced to climb down on plans to reform disability benefits, including for those with mental health conditions, in the face of backbench Labour opposition. Sir Keir Starmer on Monday signalled the Government will make a fresh push on welfare reform, claiming the system is "trapping people, not just in poverty, but out of work". Mr Streeting told the Times he knew from "personal experience how devastating it can be for people who face poor mental health, have ADHD or autism and can't get a diagnosis or the right support". He added: "I also know, from speaking to clinicians, how the diagnosis of these conditions is sharply rising. "We must look at this through a strictly clinical lens to get an evidence-based understanding of what we know, what we don't know, and what these patterns tell us about our mental health system, autism and ADHD services.