Despite the decriminalisation of homosexuality in 1967, it remained a criminal offence for military personnel until 1994

Wes Streeting said he has experienced more online homophobia since becoming Defence Secretary than in his entire previous career. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Wes Streeting said he has experienced more online homophobia since becoming Defence Secretary than in his entire previous career.

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Speaking to LBC's Iain Dale, Mr Streeting said he had experienced an “unbelievable volume” of homophobia from people who “cannot cope with the idea” of a gay Defence Secretary. While his appointment three weeks ago had been “almost entirely unremarked upon in the media”, he said that “online it matters to a lot of people”. But he said the role was an opportunity for him to show “strength” and “challenge this sort of stereotype that clearly persists in dark corners of the internet”. Despite the decriminalisation of homosexuality in 1967, it remained a criminal offence for military personnel until 1994. Read more: Nicola Sturgeon feels like a ‘mug’ over estranged husband Peter Murrell and won’t visit him in prison Read more: US accused of meddling in British politics over $500k 'educational course' grant to promote 'shared civilizational values'

Even after that date, homosexuality remained classed as “conduct prejudicial to good order and discipline” until 2000, meaning service personnel could still be dismissed for being gay. “I am proud of the fact that in my lifetime we’ve gone from gay people not being allowed to serve in the military to a gay Defence Secretary," Mr Streeting told Dale at the Edinburgh Fringe event. “And in my first week, someone in the MoD said to me, you know, as a gay man, I’m really proud that we have our first gay Defence Secretary, and it means a lot to many of us who remember the bad old days.” Prior to his appointment, Mr Streeting had been considered a potential challenger to Andy Burnham in the contest to succeed Sir Keir Starmer. But once Sir Keir announced his resignation and Mr Burnham formally launched his bid for No 10, Mr Streeting said he would not stand in the leadership contest. He told the audience in Edinburgh that he had spoken to Mr Burnham during the Makerfield by-election campaign and decided there were not enough “fundamental differences” between the two men to justify standing.

Wes Streeting on his first visit as defence secretary to Ukraine. Picture: Getty