Mr Streeting abstained from voting in yesterday's vote in the House of Commons on a social media ban for under-16s

By Rebecca Henrys

Health Secretary Wes Streeting has vowed to meet with the mother of a teenage boy who took his own life after taking part in an online challenge, just one day after a social media ban for under-16s was voted down in the Commons.

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During LBC's Call the Cabinet, Ellen Roome, whose 14-year-old son Jools died after taking part in an online challenge that went wrong, called on the government to do more to protect children online as she asked Mr Streeting to meet with herself and others who have lost children. She revealed that the Government is seeking the views of 10-year-olds for a consultation on the issue, but Sir Keir Starmer will not meet with the group of online safety campaigners to hear their opinions. The consultation is inviting views on whether there should be an Australia-style ban on children from using social media. Mr Streeting told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast: "If you put me in touch with Ellen and I'm very happy to do that. "I'm so sorry for what she and others have been through." Read more: 'Social media puts children at risk. We can’t go on like this,' Starmer tells tech bosses Read more: Our children's safety matters more than clicks, that's why if Big Tech won't do anything I will, writes Sir Keir Starmer

Health Secretary Wes Streeting takes part in a phone-in on LBC radio, hosted by Nick Ferrari from the Global studios in Leicester Square, central London. Picture: Lucy North/PA Wire

"I just want to reassure people that the reason why the votes went the way they did in the Commons yesterday is because right now the Government has a rapid, and I emphasise a rapid consultation on the steps we're going to take to keep people safe online. "There is a bit of nuance about this that we got to get right and I think it's a good thing to listen to campaigners, parents, most importantly, young people." Mr Streeting abstained from voting in yesterday's vote in the House of Commons on a social media ban for under-16s. The House of Commons voted 256 to 150, majority 106, to reject the amendment to the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill put forward by peers in the House of Lords. Upon first inspection in January, peers approved an amendment by Conservative Lord John Nash to follow Australia's lead and ban social media use by the under-16s.

The House of Commons last night voted 256 to 150, majority 106, to reject the amendment to the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill put forward by peers in the House of Lords. Picture: Parliament TV