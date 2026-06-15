The former Health Secretary and Labour leadership hopeful has pledged to override local wishes to ram through new infrastructure if he becomes Prime Minister

New power plants, wind farms and data centres would be sped through development with emergency law changes under a Wes Streeting-led government, the potential Labour leadership challenger is set to announce. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

New power plants, wind farms and data centres would be sped through development with emergency law changes under a Wes Streeting-led government, the potential Labour leadership challenger is set to announce.

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The Labour former health secretary will, in a speech on Tuesday, set out his proposals for getting major new infrastructure projects built quickly to boost economic growth. It will be his latest tilt at Sir Keir Starmer amid the gathering threat of a leadership challenge to the Prime Minister. Mr Streeting’s camp has already started to draft Bills aimed at fast-tracking infrastructure schemes, a step he will put at the centre of his economic offering to oust Sir Keir. Read More: Wes Streeting fears clock being turned back on LGBTQ progress Read More: Andy Burnham's flip-flopping is legendary - underdog Wes Streeting should be Labour's next leader, writes Iain Dale

The Labour former health secretary will, in a speech on Tuesday, set out his proposals for getting major new infrastructure projects built quickly to boost economic growth. Picture: Getty

Ahead of the speech, Mr Streeting said: “We used to be a country that could do great things. With the promise that the next generation can have it better than the last. We still can. And I want to give people reason to believe again. “If Parliament can act in days to save British Steel, it can act with urgency to save Britain’s future prosperity. “Successive governments have been sleeping, while Britain’s crying out for action. I will pass emergency laws to build data centres, nuclear power generation, transport infrastructure connecting people with jobs, and more. “We still can build the infrastructure to grow our economy, we have to, and – if I become Prime Minister – we will.” Under Mr Streeting’s plans, infrastructure projects would be given “decision in principle” consent through bills in Parliament, with ministers then settling environmental concerns and consultations after the fact. This would bypass and replace the often lengthy planning processes which currently take place before builders can get spades in the ground on major projects. Mr Streeting’s campaign pointed to the Hinkley Point C nuclear power plant, approved by the Government in 2016, which has still not yet been built out. Entire categories of nationally significant projects, such as reservoirs, power plants, and transport schemes, could be exempted from individual planning applications under the proposals.