In his resignation letter to Sir Keir, Mr Streeting said he had "lost confidence" in the PM's leadership

Wes Streeting has resigned from the Government and joined calls for Sir Keir Starmer to stand down. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Wes Streeting has resigned from the Government and joined calls for Sir Keir Starmer to stand down.

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In a letter to Sir Keir Starmer, Streeting said he had "lost confidence" in the PM's leadership and that remaining in post would be "dishonourable and unprincipled". Mr Streeting told Sir Keir it was “now clear that you will not lead the Labour Party into the next general election”. He continued: "Labour MPs and Labour Unions want the debate about what comes next to be a battle of ideas, not of personalities or petty factionalism. It needs to be broad, and it needs the best possible field of candidates." Mr Streeting is widely thought to be planning to challenge Sir Keir for the Labour leadership, although he did not directly address this in his resignation letter. Potential challengers to Sir Keir are reported to include the former health secretary, Ed Miliband, Andy Burnham and Angela Rayner, as more than 88 Labour MPs have publicly called for Starmer to resign - while a separate list of over 110 Labour MPs has called for him to stay in post. Read more: LIVE: Wes Streeting quits as Health Secretary with swipe at Starmer as Labour leadership battle begins Read more: Who is Wes Streeting? Labour health secretary set 'to challenge Starmer'

An ally of the now-former health secretary has said Mr Streeting will not launch an immediate challenge. They said: “Wes has the numbers, but has chosen not to force an immediate contest because it is clear that would not be the right thing for the party. “Keir Starmer needs to set out a timetable and allow the widest possible contest. It is the only way to rebuild from this mess.” In his resignation letter, Mr Streeting also warned of the "existential threat" posed by "a dangerous English nationalism represented by Nigel Farage and Reform UK". He remarked that many are "increasingly losing faith that the Labour Party is capable of rising to our historic responsibility of defeating racism and offering hope that Britain’s best days lie ahead through social democracy."

Mr Streeting said serving as health secretary had been "the greatest joy of my life" . Picture: Getty