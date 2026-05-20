Wes Streeting has warned that unless the Labour Government changes course “we risk handing the keys of No 10 to Reform”.

Mr Streeting’s criticism adds pressure on Sir Keir’s premiership, which looks set to be challenged by Andy Burnham if he is successful in his bid to return to Westminster.

“Unless we change course, we risk handing the keys of No 10 to Reform, and I do not want that on our consciences.”

Mr Streeting said: “I left the Government because we are in the fight of our lives against nationalism, and it is a fight that we are currently losing.

He delivered his resignation speech in the Commons on Wednesday after quitting as health secretary last week, calling on Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to step down.

The Greater Manchester mayor has been confirmed as Labour’s candidate for the upcoming Makerfield by-election.

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Mr Streeting has made clear he intends to stand in any leadership contest.

But the Prime Minister has insisted he will not “walk away” from Downing Street.

Mr Streeting also called for “decent jobs, strong public services, safe communities, a place we can call home” as he said asylum seekers fleeing war were “not responsible for the cost-of-living crisis”.

He told the Commons: “The nurse from Nigeria is not the enemy of the factory worker in Newcastle.

“The family fleeing war is not responsible for the cost-of-living crisis.

“Division is the oldest trick in politics and Britain deserves better than that, because the future of this country will not be built by setting neighbour against neighbour; it will be built by renewing the bonds between us – decent jobs, strong public services, safe communities, a place we can call home and a sense that everyone has a stake in Britain’s success.”

The former health secretary earlier said: “Nationalism says, ‘look inward, protect your own, turn away from the others’.

“Patriotism says, ‘this country is strongest when we are confident enough to be outward-looking, generous, and united – united, but not always the same’.

“On these benches, we believe in a stronger Scotland and a stronger Wales as part of a fairer United Kingdom.

“And 28 years ago this week, the people of Northern Ireland took a leap of faith and voted to endorse the Good Friday Agreement – the triumph of hope over bitter enmity, a reminder that a bigger and better politics is possible when people have courage.”

The Prime Minister has vowed to fight on and has said he will contest the next general election.

He said he will not walk out of the job and has refused to set a timetable for his departure.

The Prime Minister reportedly spent the weekend at his Chequers retreat considering whether or not he should find a way to step down from No 10 with dignity rather than risk being pushed out by the Greater Manchester mayor.

Asked earlier this week if his premiership was over, Sir Keir replied: “No, we've got a lot of work to do.”

“I do want to fight the next election,” he added.

Sir Keir added that the Makerfield by-election would be a ‘”fight between Labour and Reform”.