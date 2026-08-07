The defence secretary has been accused of taking money from a US crypto entrepreneur who is serving a 25-year prison sentence for a billion-dollar fraud

The defence secretary has been accused of taking money from a US crypto entrepreneur who is serving a 25-year prison sentence for a billion-dollar fraud. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Wes Streeting has denied taking money from a crypto entrepreneur who is serving a 25-year prison sentence for a billion-dollar fraud.

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The Defence Secretary said he is “absolutely confident” money he received while he was in opposition did not come from Sam Bankman-Fried. He also said he had “never met the guy” and added his office “did due diligence”, looking at the origin of money flowing into it. A US court sentenced Bankman-Fried, known as the 'Crypto King' to 25 years in prison in 2024, following the collapse of his company FTX. After cryptocurrency prices tumbled in 2022, he was accused of stealing around 10 billion US dollars (then around £8.2 billion) from his customers and investors before his own companies collapsed. Read more: Parties charging up to £3,000 for deluxe conference tickets with 'champagne breakfasts' Read more: SNP writes off £100,000 motorhome bought by jailed ex-boss Peter Murrell but party still owes him £60,000

Sam Bankman-Fried was sentenced to 25 years in prison in 2024, following the collapse of his company FTX. Picture: Getty

Prosecutors at the time said he spent the money on investments, real estate, promotions for his cryptocurrency exchange and political contributions. An investigation by The Telegraph has found a potential link between Bankman-Fried’s money and Mr Streeting’s office. The American gave a 610,000 dollar (almost £500,000) gift to David Lawrence on June 30 2022, who had founded a group called Labour for the Long Term, according to the newspaper. On August 22 2022, Labour for the Long Term began funding a policy adviser role for Mr Streeting’s office “at a cost of £2,500 a month, total value £30,000”. Asked about the money on Friday, Mr Streeting said: “I’m confident that I’ve received no money from Sam Bankman-Fried. “I’ve never met the guy. I’ve never spoken to him.