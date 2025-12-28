According to accounts, ex-boss Colin Skellett received just under £700,000 from the water company’s parent company

The former boss of Wessex Water took home an additional £170,000 despite a ban from the government on performance-related bonuses. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

Former chief executive of Wessex Water received a £170,000 bonus from parent company YTL Utilities (UK) last year, despite a ban on performance-related payments by the government.

According to accounts up to June 2025, ex-boss Colin Skellett received a total of £693,000 in pay from the water company's Malaysian-owned parent company, YTL Utilities (UK). The figure includes the £170,000 bonus. The ban, which prohibited performance-related bonuses, was implemented by the government following criminal pollution convictions against the company in November 2024. It followed the failure of a sewage pumping station six years earlier, which resulted in the deaths of more than 2,000 fish. Wessex Water were fined £500,000 at the time.

Aerial view of Salisbury Sewage Treatment Works - one of many operated by Wessex Water. Picture: Alamy