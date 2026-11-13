Water firm admits health and safety offences after four workers killed in blast
Emergency services were called to reports of a large blast involving one of the chemical tanks on December 3 2020.
Enjoy your favourite LBC shows with ad-free Catch Up, weekly competition entries and an exclusive newsletter. Subscribe to LBC Catch Up Plus from £4.99 a month
A water company has admitted three health and safety offences in relation to the deaths of three men and a teenage boy who were killed in an explosion.
Listen to this article
Luke Wheaton, 16, from Bradley Stoke, Ray White, 57, from Portishead, Brian Vickery, 63, from Clevedon, and Mike James, 64, from Bath, died in the incident at the Wessex Water site in Avonmouth, near Bristol, on December 3 2020.
In July 2024, Avon and Somerset Police said there was insufficient evidence for a manslaughter prosecution.
But earlier this year, the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) announced that it intended to prosecute Wessex Water in relation to three offences under the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974.
Representatives for the company appeared before District Judge Lynne Matthews at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Friday to enter guilty pleas to three charges.
Read more: Thames Water unveils proposals to push back debts due amid rescue deal talks
Read more: Water companies to be overseen by regional councils under Government shake-up
The first charge states that Wessex Water failed to ensure the health, safety and welfare of all employees – including Luke, Mr Vickery and Mr White – in relation to risks arising from its use of silos for the storage of treated sewage waste between January 1 2013 and December 4 2020.
Wessex Water is also charged with failing to ensure that people not in its employment – including contractor Mr James – were not exposed to risks to their health and safety between the same dates.
The final charge relates to a company failing to comply with an improvement notice, served in January 2021, requiring it to demonstrate by March 12 2021 that it had made “a suitable and sufficient assessment” of fire and explosion risks arising from dangerous substances produced, processed or used on the Avonmouth site.
Judge Matthews adjourned the case to Bristol Crown Court on January 8.
She said: “Those guilty pleas have been entered and I commit this matter to the crown court at Bristol for sentence.”
Mr James was working as a contractor at the site at the time of the explosion, while Mr Vickery and Mr White were employees of Wessex Water and Luke was an apprentice at the firm.
Emergency services were called to reports of a large blast involving one of the chemical tanks at around 11.20am on December 3 2020.
The explosion happened in a silo that held treated biosolids.
Speaking outside court, Simon Chilcott, an inspector with the HSE, said: “When people go to work, they expect to come home safely at the end of the day.
“Luke, Ray, Brian and Mike had no reason to suspect that December 3 2020 would be any different.
“But because of failings by Wessex Water, the unthinkable happened – a catastrophic explosion which claimed four lives and permanently altered many others.
“The incident at the Avonmouth Sewage Treatment Plant should never have occurred.”
Mr Chilcott said an investigation by the HSE, supported by Avon and Somerset Police, identified failures which could “all too reasonably have been prevented”.
“After a detailed investigation, our prosecutors concluded the company had failed to take the appropriate measures to prevent this major incident, which is why we decided to bring them to court so they could be held accountable,” he said.
“Wessex Water Services Limited have today pleaded guilty to three charges under the Health & Safety at Work Act.
“We recognise the importance of this acceptance of guilt by Wessex Water to everyone whose life was shattered by this devastating incident, and we hope the result brings them a measure of solace.”
In tributes released through police following the tragedy, Luke was described as “the most gorgeous, loving, happy, talented, perfect son”.
Mr White’s family said he was “a wonderful son, brother and father to his two sons”, while Mr Vickery’s family paid tribute to his “cheeky and wicked sense of humour”.
Mr James’s family described him as a “brother, husband, father and Grampy”, adding that he would be missed.
In a statement issued after the court hearing, Wessex Water said its thoughts were with the families and friends of Mr Vickery, Mr White, Mr James and Luke.
“We are deeply sorry for the loss of these four lives in December 2020, and the hurt caused to families, friends, colleagues and the wider Wessex Water family. We will always remember them,” a spokesperson said.
“We accept that we fell short of the required standards expected of us at the time and have today pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.
“Since the tragedy, it has been our priority to implement any changes so that nothing like this ever happens again.
“However, in the case of Brian, Ray, Luke and Mike we know that this is too little, too late. We will continue to offer our full support to their families and our colleagues at Avonmouth.
“Safety sits at the heart of everything we do, and we are committed to always holding ourselves to the highest standards across our operations.”
Wessex Water will next appear before Bristol Crown Court on January 8.