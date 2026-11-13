Emergency services were called to reports of a large blast involving one of the chemical tanks on December 3 2020.

Luke Wheaton, Ray White, Brian Vickery and Mike James all died in the blast. Picture: PA

By Ella Bennett

A water company has admitted three health and safety offences in relation to the deaths of three men and a teenage boy who were killed in an explosion.

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Luke Wheaton, 16, from Bradley Stoke, Ray White, 57, from Portishead, Brian Vickery, 63, from Clevedon, and Mike James, 64, from Bath, died in the incident at the Wessex Water site in Avonmouth, near Bristol, on December 3 2020. In July 2024, Avon and Somerset Police said there was insufficient evidence for a manslaughter prosecution. But earlier this year, the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) announced that it intended to prosecute Wessex Water in relation to three offences under the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974. Representatives for the company appeared before District Judge Lynne Matthews at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Friday to enter guilty pleas to three charges. Read more: Thames Water unveils proposals to push back debts due amid rescue deal talks Read more: Water companies to be overseen by regional councils under Government shake-up

The scene of an explosion at a waste water treatment works in Avonmouth. Picture: Xinhua/Alamy

Police at the scene on December 4 2020. Picture: Imago/Alamy

The first charge states that Wessex Water failed to ensure the health, safety and welfare of all employees – including Luke, Mr Vickery and Mr White – in relation to risks arising from its use of silos for the storage of treated sewage waste between January 1 2013 and December 4 2020. Wessex Water is also charged with failing to ensure that people not in its employment – including contractor Mr James – were not exposed to risks to their health and safety between the same dates. The final charge relates to a company failing to comply with an improvement notice, served in January 2021, requiring it to demonstrate by March 12 2021 that it had made “a suitable and sufficient assessment” of fire and explosion risks arising from dangerous substances produced, processed or used on the Avonmouth site. Judge Matthews adjourned the case to Bristol Crown Court on January 8. She said: “Those guilty pleas have been entered and I commit this matter to the crown court at Bristol for sentence.”

Floral tributes have been placed besides the Wessex Water plant. Picture: Mr Standfast/Alamy

Mr James was working as a contractor at the site at the time of the explosion, while Mr Vickery and Mr White were employees of Wessex Water and Luke was an apprentice at the firm. Emergency services were called to reports of a large blast involving one of the chemical tanks at around 11.20am on December 3 2020. The explosion happened in a silo that held treated biosolids. Speaking outside court, Simon Chilcott, an inspector with the HSE, said: “When people go to work, they expect to come home safely at the end of the day. “Luke, Ray, Brian and Mike had no reason to suspect that December 3 2020 would be any different. “But because of failings by Wessex Water, the unthinkable happened – a catastrophic explosion which claimed four lives and permanently altered many others. “The incident at the Avonmouth Sewage Treatment Plant should never have occurred.”

Mr Chilcott said an investigation by the HSE, supported by Avon and Somerset Police, identified failures which could “all too reasonably have been prevented”. “After a detailed investigation, our prosecutors concluded the company had failed to take the appropriate measures to prevent this major incident, which is why we decided to bring them to court so they could be held accountable,” he said. “Wessex Water Services Limited have today pleaded guilty to three charges under the Health & Safety at Work Act. “We recognise the importance of this acceptance of guilt by Wessex Water to everyone whose life was shattered by this devastating incident, and we hope the result brings them a measure of solace.” In tributes released through police following the tragedy, Luke was described as “the most gorgeous, loving, happy, talented, perfect son”. Mr White’s family said he was “a wonderful son, brother and father to his two sons”, while Mr Vickery’s family paid tribute to his “cheeky and wicked sense of humour”. Mr James’s family described him as a “brother, husband, father and Grampy”, adding that he would be missed.