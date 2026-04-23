The grieving family of a man allegedly shot dead by Israeli settlers held his twin baby daughters aloft at his funeral procession.

Odeh Awawdeh, 25, was killed in Deir Dibwan, near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, on Wednesday evening.

His young daughters are said to be just two months old.

Witnesses said he was shot in the back during the raid on the town by settlers, according to the region's health ministry.

The Palestinian health ministry said at least 15 people had been killed by Israeli settlers this year so far.