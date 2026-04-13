West Brom could face a points sanction this season over a potential breach of the EFL’s financial rules.

The Club Financial Reporting Unit (CFRU) had filed a compliance report to the Baggies over a breach of the loss limits for the 2024-25 season under the EFL’s profitability and sustainability (P&S) rules.

It is understood that under sanctioning guidelines, sanctions should be applied in the season after breach – which would mean if a points penalty were imposed it would affect Albion’s points total this season.

That could have a significant impact on the club, who sit 20th in the Sky Bet Championship, just two points above the relegation zone.

It is understood that Albion are seeking to delay any punishment until next season. Other sanctions that could be imposed are a transfer ban or a fine.