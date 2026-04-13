West Brom face points deduction over alleged financial rules breach amid Championship relegation battle
The club are currently 20th in the Championship. Sheffield Wednesday and Leicester City have already been hit with points deductions for breaching financial rules
West Brom could face a points sanction this season over a potential breach of the EFL’s financial rules.
Listen to this article
The Club Financial Reporting Unit (CFRU) had filed a compliance report to the Baggies over a breach of the loss limits for the 2024-25 season under the EFL’s profitability and sustainability (P&S) rules.
It is understood that under sanctioning guidelines, sanctions should be applied in the season after breach – which would mean if a points penalty were imposed it would affect Albion’s points total this season.
That could have a significant impact on the club, who sit 20th in the Sky Bet Championship, just two points above the relegation zone.
It is understood that Albion are seeking to delay any punishment until next season. Other sanctions that could be imposed are a transfer ban or a fine.
Read More: Leicester City docked six points by EFL over financial rule breach
Read More: Sheffield Wednesday handed further six-point deduction for breaching EFL rules
As a club that competed in the Championship last season, West Brom were required to submit their annual accounts for 2024-25 by December 31, 2025. Accounts of all clubs are assessed for compliance.
It is understood West Brom have 14 days from receipt of the CFRU compliance report to file a response, and any hearing should usually take place within 28 days of the compliance report being submitted.
Decisions taken over sanctions by the Club Financial Reporting Panel (CFRP) are usually published, but prior to that discussions between a club and the EFL remain strictly confidential.
The EFL declined to comment. West Brom were not immediately available for comment.