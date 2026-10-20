West End star slams Covid steel ring claim as ‘load of rubbish’ as she reveals ‘mental torture’ of watching mother’s care home death
Les Miserables and Chicago actress Ruthie Henshall told LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr it was "agonising" not being able to see her mother while she was dying in a care home during the Covid pandemic.
West End star Ruthie Henshall has told LBC it was “mental torture” watching her dying mother suffer alone through Britain’s crippled care home system as Covid swept the country.
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Speaking to Tonight with Andrew Marr, the Les Miserables and Chicago actress said former Health Secretary Matt Hancock’s claim there was a steel ring around care homes during the Covid pandemic was “a load of rubbish”.
Asked by Andrew what it was like not being able to see her mother during that time, Ms Henshall said: “It was so painful. My mother, for a couple of months, was in a room where we couldn't even see her through the window.
“And then they moved her to a front one. There was only a little tiny gap that they could raise the window, because they're not allowed to fully open.
“We had to sort of shout at her through the window. She couldn't understand what was going on.”
She said it took a whole year until she was finally allowed to see her, following months campaigning about the care home crisis.
Read more: Covid inquiry rejects claims of ‘protective ring’ around care homes 'which felt like prisons' during pandemic
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Ms Henshall added: “I said to the manager of the care home I knew that I could be an essential caregiver.
"That was towards the end of the year and I got in. Five weeks later my mother died and if I hadn't got in she would have died without anyone with her because they just said she was tired. And I went in and I could see she was dying.
“It was shocking because it was a postcode lottery as to what the care homes were doing. And because they are a business, they were just battening down the hatches.”
She described the whole process as a kind of “mental torture”.
It comes as a public inquiry found on Tuesday that Mr Hancock’s claim was false.
Agreeing with the inquiry’s findings, Ms Henshall said of the claim: “What a load of rubbish. That was paying just lip service because we know how it started.”
She said the Conservative government at the time sent home “hundreds of older people and people in care” and “they just sent them back and in a closed environment.”
She added: “Also, the carers were allowed to come and go, go around Tesco's, go about their lives, go and pick up kids, all of that sort of thing.
“And then nobody was allowed into the care homes.”
Mr Henshall is now campaigning for Gloria’s Law, which would require that anybody in any care setting has a right to one person that can come and go and be with them because “people died in hospital alone”.
It comes as the sixth report from the Covid-19 Inquiry described the protection of care settings as “something of an afterthought” despite thousands of patients being discharged into care homes from hospital to free up beds.
An estimated 43,000 people died from Covid-19 in UK care homes between March 2020 and July 2022.
Staff were left wearing festival ponchos, painters’ overalls and bin bags instead of proper PPE, the inquiry found, as “healthcare settings were prioritised” for stretched resources when the virus began spreading in the UK.
And it concluded that lockdown restrictions left residents feeling like their homes had become prisons as they were left “abandoned and alone” in some cases, for months.
Asked whether this report could be a decisive moment for Gloria’s Law, Ms Henshall said: “I really hope so, because what they've got in place now is not fit for purpose. These care homes are businesses and so that's what they're going to care about.
“I know that there are good care homes, and I know that there are wonderful carers. But they should never ever be private.”
In a message to Prime Minister Andy Burnham, she said: Stop care homes being private and let's put Gloria's Law into action, because it has everything that you need come the next pandemic that means that anybody, who's got a business can shut up shop and shut people out, Even the NHS did and it's a basic human right to have one person that can be with you.”