Les Miserables and Chicago actress Ruthie Henshall told LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr it was "agonising" not being able to see her mother while she was dying in a care home during the Covid pandemic.

Ruthie Henshall spoke to LBC about her mother's care home death. Picture: Joseph Okpako/Getty

By Jacob Paul

West End star Ruthie Henshall has told LBC it was “mental torture” watching her dying mother suffer alone through Britain’s crippled care home system as Covid swept the country.

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Speaking to Tonight with Andrew Marr, the Les Miserables and Chicago actress said former Health Secretary Matt Hancock’s claim there was a steel ring around care homes during the Covid pandemic was “a load of rubbish”. Asked by Andrew what it was like not being able to see her mother during that time, Ms Henshall said: “It was so painful. My mother, for a couple of months, was in a room where we couldn't even see her through the window. “And then they moved her to a front one. There was only a little tiny gap that they could raise the window, because they're not allowed to fully open. “We had to sort of shout at her through the window. She couldn't understand what was going on.” She said it took a whole year until she was finally allowed to see her, following months campaigning about the care home crisis. Read more: Covid inquiry rejects claims of ‘protective ring’ around care homes 'which felt like prisons' during pandemic Read more: Care home and lake charity charged with corporate manslaughter after deaths of two wheelchair users

Ruthie Henshall spoke to Tonight with Andrew Marr on LBC. Picture: LBC

Ms Henshall added: “I said to the manager of the care home I knew that I could be an essential caregiver. "That was towards the end of the year and I got in. Five weeks later my mother died and if I hadn't got in she would have died without anyone with her because they just said she was tired. And I went in and I could see she was dying. “It was shocking because it was a postcode lottery as to what the care homes were doing. And because they are a business, they were just battening down the hatches.” She described the whole process as a kind of “mental torture”. It comes as a public inquiry found on Tuesday that Mr Hancock’s claim was false. Agreeing with the inquiry’s findings, Ms Henshall said of the claim: “What a load of rubbish. That was paying just lip service because we know how it started.” She said the Conservative government at the time sent home “hundreds of older people and people in care” and “they just sent them back and in a closed environment.”

Former Health Secretary Matt Hancock claimed there was a protective ring around care homes during Covid. Picture: Imagedoc/Alamy