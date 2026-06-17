A theatre in the heart of London's West End is to be renamed after Dame Judi Dench next year.

The Shaftesbury Theatre will be renamed the Judi Dench Theatre in recognition of the Dame's "extraordinary talent and extensive contribution" to the performing arts.

Dame Judi Dench said she was "truly overwhelmed" by the tribute.

The actress, 91, made her professional stage debut more than 70 years ago and has won a trove of gongs including an Academy Award and seven Laurence Olivier Awards.

The renaming will take place next February, and will make the Shaftesbury the first theatre to be named after an actress.

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