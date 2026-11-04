Parker, who has three Premier League promotions on his CV, returns to the club he played for between 2007 and 2011

Parker joins the club he played for between 2007 and 2011. Picture: Justin Setterfield/Getty

By Alex Storey

West Ham United have appointed former player Scott Parker as new manager after the sacking of Nuno Espirito Santo

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 46-year-old's last promotion to the Premier League came with Burnley, but he left the club in April after relegation was confirmed. Parker, who has also managed Fulham, Bournemouth and Club Brugge, made more than 100 appearances for the Hammers between 2007 and 2011 and was named the club’s player of the year three times in a row. He told the club's channel: "It is a very proud moment for me to step into this role and return to a club that means so much to me and my family. Read more: West Ham sack Nuno Espirito Santo with club sitting eighth in Championship table Read more: Matheus Cunha brace saves United in 3-2 win against Roma and gifts under-fire Michael Carrick breathing space

Parker was unveiled by the club on Wednesday. Picture: West Ham United FC/Getty

"I have a lot of very fond memories of my time here, four years of probably the best football I played in my career. "There was a warmth, a love, a feeling that I probably didn’t have anywhere else. "More than anything, this is an opportunity that I am very excited about. I feel privileged and honoured to be the guy that wants to lead us back to the Premier League." He added: "I’ve been in this division three times and I’ve got out of this division three times. "This is a tough division, there is absolutely no denying it and I will use every ounce of my experience, every ounce of my knowledge."

Parker during his West Ham playing days. Picture: Hamish Blair/Getty

Parker will be assisted by first-team coaches Steve Potts, Gerard Prenderville and Billy Lepine, while he will also work closely with former team-mate Mark Noble. West Ham interim CEO Karim Virani said: "We are delighted to welcome Scott and his family back to the club. "He is someone who is held in high regard at West Ham United and throughout the game, and he was the unanimous choice of the board to become our new head coach. "He has fantastic experience and pedigree across an outstanding playing and coaching career, a clear and proven track record of success as a head coach in the EFL Championship, and a deep understanding of West Ham United, its identity and our loyal and passionate fanbase."

Nuno Espirito Santo was sacked by the club after back-to-back defeats left him in eighth place. Picture: Richard Pelham/Getty