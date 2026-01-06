The result puts a seven point gap between the Hammers and Forest, who sit one place above the drop-zone

West Ham United's players look dejected following defeat to Nottingham Forest. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

West Ham United's hopes of surviving relegation took another blow after suffering defeat at home to fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest.

The Hammers fell to a 2-1 defeat despite taking the lead at the London Stadium on Tuesday evening. The hosts may point to two controversial VAR decisions, a disallowed goal for offside and a late penalty award converted by Morgan Gibbs-White for Forest's winner, but ultimately came off second best. The result takes Sean Dyche's Forest side seven points clear of West Ham, who sit in the relegation zone.

Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson (left) and Neco Williams celebrate victory. Picture: PA

West Ham took the lead after 13 minutes, when Tomas Soucek flicked on Crysencio Summerville's corner, leading to Murillo heading past his own keeper. Forest were inches from equalising shortly before half-time when Callum Hudson-Odoi’s swerving, dipping effort clipped the crossbar. Early in the second half a brief VAR check cleared Soucek of a suspected handball in the area, although Forest should at least have had a corner. Play moved to the other end and when Kyle Walker-Peters’ shot was blocked it fell for Summerville to lash home, only for VAR to spot Taty Castellanos was offside – some time earlier – in the build-up. It was a pivotal moment, as seconds later Forest equalised when Nicolas Dominguez met Elliot Anderson’s corner at the near post and his header looped up and over Walker-Peters at the far post.

The result piles pressure on West Ham boss Nuno Espírito Santo, who joined the club from Forest earlier in the season. Picture: Getty