Taty Castellanos scored a second-half screamer to threaten a comeback but the result leaves the Hammers two points adrift with one match to play

The result put West Ham on the brink of relegation. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

West Ham United are on the brink of Premier League relegation after suffering a 3-1 defeat at Newcastle.

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Will Osula struck either side of half-time after record signing Nick Woltemade had given the Magpies an early lead with his first league goal since December to ease his side to a 3-1 victory on a day when the Toon Army paid tribute to Kieran Trippier on his final appearance at St James’ Park. Substitute Taty Castellanos reduced the deficit with an eye-catching finish to spark a late rally during which he hit the crossbar, but ultimately it counted for little. Defeat means the Hammers will be relegated on Tuesday if Tottenham win at Chelsea, where a draw would effectively send them down because of their significantly inferior goal difference. Read more: Scottish rugby legend Scott Hastings dies aged 61 as tributes pour in for 1990 Grand Slam winner Read more: Xabi Alonso appointed Chelsea manager on four-year deal

Osula scored twice on the way to a 3-1 win. Picture: Getty

Even if Spurs lost at Stamford Bridge, Nuno Espirito Santo’s men would need to beat Leeds at home and hope that their neighbours lose to Everton on their own pitch to stay up. The hosts took the lead with 15 minutes gone when, after Harvey Barnes had picked off goalkeeper Mads Hermansen’s pass to defender Jean-Clair Todibo, he made ground and crossed for Woltemade to side-foot home. It was 2-0 within four minutes as Trippier, Barnes, Guimaraes and Ramsey combined delightfully to play Osula through, and he out-paced defender Axel Disasi before firing past the advancing Hermansen. Playing some of their most fluent football for some time, the Magpies repeatedly cut through a porous West Ham defence and Nuno made his move with just 26 minutes gone, withdrawing Todibo to send on Taty and abandoning his back three to switch to a four. They immediately looked more compact and Nick Pope had to react smartly to beat away Taty’s first-time 29th-minute shot after Crysencio Summerville had raced past Trippier and pulled the ball back.

The Hammers are two points adrift. Picture: Getty