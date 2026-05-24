Tottenham beat Everton 1-0 to relegate London rival West Ham from the Premier League, capping a dramatic day at both ends of the table.

Tottenham took the lead from a corner after a goalmouth scramble ended with the ball crossing the line in the 42nd minute.

João Palhinha had been left unmarked at the back post and headed against the post before sending the rebound back into the six-yard box.

Everton appeared to have cleared the danger, but the ball had already gone over the line.

Meanwhile, West Ham’s hopes were lifted in the 67th minute when Taty headed home from a Jarrod Bowen corner to put them 1-0 ahead against Leeds.

Bowen later doubled the lead in the 78th minute, converting a Fernandes assist to make it 2-0.

Wilson made it 3-0 in stoppage time, but it wasn't enough as the Hammers rounded off the season in the bottom three.