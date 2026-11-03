West Ham sack Nuno Espirito Santo with club sitting eighth in Championship table
The Hammers were tipped as favourites to go straight back up to the Premier league following last season's relegation
Nuno Espirito Santo has been sacked as West Ham's manager after back-to-back home defeats left the club eighth in the Championship.
Listen to this article
Saturday's 3-1 loss to West Brom at the London Stadium prompted what the Hammers called a "thorough review" of their start to life in the second tier, with the team six points behind leaders Middlesbrough.
The club had opted in May to stick with Nuno, despite the Portuguese’s failure to secure Premier League safety following his appointment last September.
However, the Hammers have now removed their head coach with side having lost three of their seven home games as they seek an immediate return to the top flight.
Read more: Tenerife footballer Jesús de Miguel dies after 'on-pitch collision' with goalkeeper
Read more: Kimi Antonelli becomes youngest-ever F1 champion after finishing third in Mexican Grand Prix
A club statement read: "West Ham United can confirm that men’s first-team head coach Nuno Espírito Santo has left his position with immediate effect.
"Following a thorough review of the start to the EFL Championship season, the board of directors believe that a change is necessary at this time in order to ensure that the club’s objectives and expectations remain on track.
"Assistant head coach Rui Pedro Silva and goalkeeper coach Rui Barbosa have also departed."
The club added that it wished to thank Nuno and his staff for their "hard work and commitment during their time at the club".
Club statement.— West Ham United (@WestHam) November 3, 2026
Read more: https://t.co/LT0TZXbSpR pic.twitter.com/0r6Yz55iRi
The statement added: "The process of recruiting a new head coach is already under way."
Mark Noble, Steve Potts and Gerard Prenderville will take temporary charge of squad preparations ahead of tomorrow evening’s fixture at Cardiff.
Nuno was appointed in September 2025 and oversaw the Hammers' relegation from the Premier League last season.
The club was widely seen as favourites for automatic promotion but have struggled of late.