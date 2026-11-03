The Hammers were tipped as favourites to go straight back up to the Premier league following last season's relegation

Nuno has been sacked as manager of West Ham. Picture: Richard Pelham/Getty

By Alex Storey

Nuno Espirito Santo has been sacked as West Ham's manager after back-to-back home defeats left the club eighth in the Championship.

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Saturday's 3-1 loss to West Brom at the London Stadium prompted what the Hammers called a "thorough review" of their start to life in the second tier, with the team six points behind leaders Middlesbrough. The club had opted in May to stick with Nuno, despite the Portuguese’s failure to secure Premier League safety following his appointment last September. However, the Hammers have now removed their head coach with side having lost three of their seven home games as they seek an immediate return to the top flight. Read more: Tenerife footballer Jesús de Miguel dies after 'on-pitch collision' with goalkeeper Read more: Kimi Antonelli becomes youngest-ever F1 champion after finishing third in Mexican Grand Prix

West Ham suffered 3-1 defeat to West Brom on Saturday. Picture: Richard Pelham/Getty

A club statement read: "West Ham United can confirm that men’s first-team head coach Nuno Espírito Santo has left his position with immediate effect. "Following a thorough review of the start to the EFL Championship season, the board of directors believe that a change is necessary at this time in order to ensure that the club’s objectives and expectations remain on track. "Assistant head coach Rui Pedro Silva and goalkeeper coach Rui Barbosa have also departed." The club added that it wished to thank Nuno and his staff for their "hard work and commitment during their time at the club".