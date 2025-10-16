The 30-year-old, who now plays in Saudi Arabia, said his gate was left open by a worker which led to the dogs escaping

Ex-West Ham star Said Benrahma hit with £12,000 fine. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Former West Ham United star Said Benrahma has been fined £12,000 after his XL Bullies attacked a Golden Retriever in the street.

The 30-year-old, who spent four seasons at the Hammers, admitted to two counts of owning dangerously out ocontrol dogs when he lived in Hornchurch, east London, in 2023. The dogs, which the court was told are both XL bullies, chased and attacked a golden retriever called Bailey which needed vet treatment. The dog's owner, Luke Rehbin, suffered grazes to his arms and legs after grappling with Benrahma's dogs on the ground, Willesden Magistrates' Court heard.

The 30-year-old played for West Ham between 2020 and 2024. Picture: Getty

Benrahma said the dogs escaped from a side gate which had been left open by someone working for him at the time. He appeared at court on Thursday by video link from a car in Saudi Arabia, where he now plays for Saudi Pro League side Neom. Prosecutor Rene De Silva said Mr Rehbin had been on a walk with Bailey at around 9pm when Benrahma's dogs escaped. The two dogs "ran over" to Bailey and "started attacking", he said.

Mr Rehbin managed to help his dog escape, but was left with "grazes to his arms and legs due to being on the ground." In a statement read to the court, Mr Rehbin said it was "so hard" to stop Benrahma's dogs "because of the weight of them and the speed of them." After the scuffle, Mr Rehbin said Benrahma was on his driveway with one of the dogs, “seemed very defensive” and kept saying "I will look at the cameras, the gate is never open."