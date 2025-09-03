West Ham 's official supporters group has issued a vote of no confidence towards the club's board.

The Hammers have endured a tough start to the season with heavy defeats by Sunderland and Chelsea, as well as a Carabao Cup loss at Wolves.

An open letter to major shareholders David Sullivan, Vanessa Gold, Daniel Kretinsky and Tripp Smith, has hit out at "an ageing and uncompetitive squad" which is blamed on the "sustained failure" of the club's hierarchy.

However, the pressure on manager Graham Potter was lifted a little by Sunday's 3-0 victory at Nottingham Forest.

Nevertheless, the West Ham United Fan Advisory Board has called for protests at forthcoming home games.

An open letter to the board read: "You have no doubt heard our members are calling for multiple protests a forthcoming games.

"We now have no choice but to support those calls and are engaging with the relevant authorities to ensure lawful compliance."