The win sees West Ham climb out of the Premier League relegation zone for the first time since December

West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen celebrates their sides third goal during the Premier League match at London Stadium on Friday. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

West Ham climbed out of the Premier League relegation zone for the first time since December with a 4-0 win over Wolves at the London Stadium that dropped Tottenham into the bottom three.

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Taty Castellanos struck twice inside two minutes midway through the second half to add to Konstantinos Mavropanos’s first-half header before the defender volleyed in again late on. Nuno Espirito Santo’s team shrugged off early nervousness to blow away the league’s bottom side and push their rivals from north London closer towards the unthinkable. The Hammers had looked buried after losing at home to Nottingham Forest in January. Defeat to their relegation rivals left them winless in 10 and seven points adrift of safety, but five victories in the 11 games since, together with Spurs’ apparent free fall, have put a radically different complexion on the picture at the bottom. Against Wolves, they were wasteful in the first half. Mavropanos’s opener, headed in from Jarrod Bowen’s cross three minutes before the break, lifted the atmosphere at a crucial moment and set the second-half stage for Castellanos to double his tally for the club and inch West Ham towards survival. Read more: Aintree Grand National 2026: All the horses, start time and sweepstake kit Read more: Mohammed Kudus suffers potentially season-ending injury setback in latest blow to Spurs

West Ham United's Konstantinos Mavropanos celebrates scoring their side's fourth goal of the game. Picture: Alamy

It meant Wolves’ brief revival after three games unbeaten was ended. Relegation for them could now be confirmed as early as next week away to Leeds. Crysencio Summerville had wasted a golden chance to give West Ham the lead after 14 minutes, staying onside to receive Mateus Fernandes’s pass before leaning back and scooping his finish high over the crossbar. Good work from Pablo to dance his way into the box set up Bowen with a chance he ought to have buried. Instead the shot was tame, bounced into the ground via a mistimed swing of the leg and into the arms of Jose Sa. West Ham’s wastefulness in front goal and carelessness on the ball were doing little to calm a restless atmosphere.El Hadji Malick Diouf drew howls of exasperation from home fans when he needlessly gave the ball away in his own half, letting in Adam Armstrong for a chance that whistled just over. Armstrong then had Wolves’ best chance of the half with a flicked header that was well-held by Mads Hermansen.

Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper Jose Sa punches the ball clear. Picture: Alamy