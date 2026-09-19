The alleged incident happened in the 65th minute of the tense match at the Den on Saturday afternoon

The alleged incident happened in the 65th minute, with Marschall, making his Championship debut, going on to make a complaint to match officials. Picture: Getty

By Isobel Anderson Morris

Millwall goalkeeper Filip Marschall has accused West Ham striker Taty Castellanos of spitting at him during a tense meeting between the sides at The Den on Saturday afternoon.

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The alleged incident happened in the 65th minute, with Marschall, making his Championship debut, going on to make a complaint to match officials, including Premier League referee Paul Tierney. West Ham were struggling at that point in the match, with Millwall holding a 2-0 lead. Castellanos closed down Marschall as the goalkeeper attempted to keep possession before he launched the ball forward as the West Ham striker ran towards him. The two players then clashed, with Marschall appearing to point at his shirt and signalling that the 23-year-old Castellanos had spat at him. Reflecting on the incident after the match, Lions boss Alex Neil said: “I haven’t asked him about it, but it’s like anything else, I’m sure there’ll be footage of it, or not of it if it didn’t happen. Read more: My home is under a dispersal order because of Millwall vs. West Ham - where’s the Notting Hill Carnival level outrage against football hooliganism? Read more: Metropolitan Police given special powers ahead of first Millwall v West Ham match in 14 years

Premier League referee Paul Tierney talking with Millwall's Filip Marschall after the alleged incident. Picture: Getty

“I’d be extremely surprised if Filip’s made an accusation and nothing’s happened. But that’s not really for me to deal with, I’m sure the authorities will deal with it. “I didn’t know what had happened, I’d just seen Filip walking out with the ball and thinking, ‘Where’s he going?’ “And then the fourth official basically said that there was an accusation of spitting. So, yeah, I don’t know.” Castellanos could face serious consequences if he is found to have spat at Marschall, including a potential six-match ban. That could have a significant impact on the Hammers' hopes of being promoted back to the Premier League following their relegation last season. West Ham boss Nuno Espirito Santo said: “I’m aware of the allegation, I didn’t see the images, I didn’t speak with Taty. “I cannot go much further on that, I’m sorry. For me to answer that, I have to see it. I’m going to look at the images. I cannot answer.”

West Ham's Konstantinos Mavropanos celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the match. Picture: Getty