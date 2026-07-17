Barbadian cricketing great Sir Garfield Sobers has died at the age of 89, Cricket West Indies has announced.

Barbados-born Sobers, who is widely regarded as one of the finest cricketers ever to play the game, played for the West Indies for 20 years, making both his first and last Test appearances in 1954 and 1974 respectively against England.

A statement on Windies Cricket’s official X account simply said: “A great innings has come to an end. In our hearts, now and forever, Sir Garfield Sobers.”

Perhaps modern cricket’s finest all-rounder, Garfield St Aubrun Sobers, who died just 11 days short of his 90th birthday, was an elegant batsman, a versatile bowler, a brilliant fielder and a respected captain.

In all, he made 93 Test appearances and scored 8,032 runs at an average of 57.78, while his 235 wickets came at a cost of 34.03.

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