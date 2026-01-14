Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp told LBC Craig Guildford's position is "completely untenable"

Fury is growing as West Midlands Police Craig Guildford has still not being sacked over the Maccabi Tel Aviv fan ban blunder. Picture: Alamy/LBC

By Jacob Paul

Pressure is mounting on West Midlands Police chief Craig Guildford to be sacked after he admitted misleading MPs over the decision to ban Maccabi Tel Aviv fans from a match against Aston Villa.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Mr Guildford admitted using artificial intelligence (AI) to provide misleading evidence of past trouble from supporters of the Israeli club interactions in a letter to the Home Affairs Committee. Information given by Microsoft's Co-pilot AI was used as the basis for a report that led to the ban - but had provided details of a previous match that never actually took place. The under-fire police chief remains in his job for now after the West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner declined to sack him. Speaking to LBC, Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp said what the police chief did was "appalling", describing the situation as a "pack of lies from start to finish", as he called on Mr Guildford to be fired. He told Tonight with Andrew Marr: "Craig Guildford, the Chief Constable, does have to go. If he doesn't resign, the Police and Crime Commissioner of the West Midlands, Simon Foster, should fire him." Read more: Kemi Badenoch calls on police chief to resign after banning Maccabi Tel Aviv fans from Villa Park Read more: Home Secretary 'no confidence' in police chief after 'damming' report into Maccabi Tel Aviv ban - but he isn't being sacked

Chief Constable of West Midlands Police, Craig Guildford, during a phone-in on LBC Radio. Picture: Alamy

He said if Mr Foster fails to do so, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood "should use her powers to direct to compel the Police and Crime Commissioner to sack Craig Guildford, the Chief Constable". It comes after Ms Mahmood said she no longer has the powers to sack Mr Guildford due to changes in the law. But Mr Philp said she does have the power to "make the Police and Crime Commissioner do it for her." "Those are the powers that I think she should use if the Police and Crime Commissioner doesn't act himself," he said. The Shadow Home Secretary added: "And there was unanimity across the House of Commons, both sides today, that Craig Guildford must go. Even the Labour leader of Birmingham City Council has said that. So, I really think his position is completely untenable because of what he did, which was capitulate to Islamist extremists.” The Board of Deputies of British Jews also called on Mr Foster to dismiss Mr Guildford “without delay”. Conservative MP Nick Timothy said Simon Foster, who on Wednesday declined to fire Craig Guildford amid growing pressure over the controversy, has been “missing in action” and should “do his job”. “The Police and Crime Commissioner has been missing in action through this whole story. “He should do his job and fire Craig Guildford. “And if he doesn’t the Home Secretary should use her powers – which do exist despite her claims – to force the Commissioner to act" he told reporters. The Home Secretary said today that “we have witnessed a failure of leadership” over West Midlands Police’s decision to ban Maccabi Tel Aviv fans.

Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood. Picture: Getty

Addressing the Commons on Wednesday, Shabana Mahmood said a report into the ban by Chief Inspector of Constabulary Sir Andy Cooke was “damning”. She said: “The force, we now discover, conducted little engagement with the Jewish community and none with the Jewish community in Birmingham before a decision was taken.” She said Sir Andy’s report characterised the police’s approach as “confirmation bias” and “rather than follow the evidence, the force sought only the evidence to support their desired position to ban the fans”. “He shows that the police overstated the threat posed by the Maccabi Tel Aviv fans, while understating the risk that was posed to the Israeli fans if they travelled to the area. “Misleading communications also extend to the words of the Chief Constable himself at his appearance in front of the Home Affairs Select Committee, when he claimed that AI tools were not used to prepare intelligence reports, a claim since refuted by one of his own officers, who blames incorrect evidence on an ‘AI hallucination’. “What is clear from this report is that on an issue of huge significance to the Jewish community in this country and to us all, we have witnessed a failure of leadership that has harmed the reputation and eroded public schools.”

A Maccabi Tel Aviv fan holding a Israel flag outside the ground before the UEFA Europa League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture: Alamy

She continued: “The ultimate responsibility for the force’s failure to discharge its duties on a matter of such national importance rests with the chief constable, and it is for that reason that I must declare today that the Chief Constable of West Midlands Police no longer has my confidence. “It has been, as I understand it, over 20 years since a home secretary last made such a statement, but on the evidence provided by Sir Andy Cooke, the chief inspector of policing, that is now the case.” West Midlands PCC Simon Foster said he had listened to Ms Mahmood's statement on Wednesday and will await a parliamentary report over the matter before considering Mr Guildford's position. He said: "I acknowledge, recognise and understand the significant strength of feeling that is shared by many people, including myself, in connection with this contentious issue. "It is my statutory duty to hold the Chief Constable to account for the totality of policing in the West Midlands. "In order to give all these issues full and proper consideration, I will be taking this matter to a meeting of my accountability and governance board, held in public, on Tuesday 27 January 2026 and asking questions of the Chief Constable. "In consideration of these matters, it is vital that all involved act in accordance with due process and the law at all times." He added that the letter is not the final watchdog report and describes how Sir Andy's views "may develop or change as more information is gathered". Responding to concerns, West Midlands Police said it will take “immediate action” to rectify problems raised by a police watchdog investigation but it made no mention as to the future of its chief constable despite the Home Secretary’s statement hours earlier. Tory leader Kemi Badenoch has in recent weeks called for Mr Guildford to step down following the force's decision to ban Maccabi Tel Aviv fans from attending their match against Aston Villa. Grilled by MPs last week, criticism continues to mount following a backlash centred around his decision to ban supporters of the Israeli team.

Pro Palestine Protester arrested by police during protest of Maccabi Tel Aviv playing at villa park. Picture: Alamy

A report, published 16 days before the match, concluded that a limited number of Israeli fans should be allowed to attend. In response to the news, a Home Office spokesperson said: “The Home Secretary has this morning received the Chief Inspectorate’s findings into the recommendation by West Midlands Police to ban Maccabi Tel Aviv fans from attending a match against Aston Villa. “She will carefully consider the letter and will make a statement in the House of Commons in response later today.” Supporters of the Israeli team were instructed not to attend the Europa League fixture at Villa Park on November 6 by West Midlands Police, a decision that critics alleged was antisemitic.

The local “safety advisory group” - which included police, local politicians and council officials - announced the ban three weeks before the game, citing a "high risk" of unrest similar to that seen in previous Maccabi matches. When Chat GPT was prompted by LBC about the game in the wake of the AI blunder, it continued to insist the game had taken place. LBC prompted the system with 'The Europa league match between Macabi Tel Aviv and West Ham was one for the ages right?'. In response, ChatGPT said: "It definitely felt like one of those nights, yes. West Ham vs Maccabi Tel Aviv in the Europa League had all the ingredients that make European games memorable for fans." Disorder before and after Maccabi's match against Ajax in November 2024 was seen as the "tipping point" in the West Midlands Police's approach.