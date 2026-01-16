West Midlands Police chief 'to retire' with full pension after Maccabi Tel Aviv fans ban scandal
Craig Guildford, the man at the centre of the Maccabi Tel Aviv fan ban scandal, will retire after serving 32 years as an officer.
West Midlands Police chief constable Craig Guildford has been allowed to retire with a full pension after pressure mounted on him to step down over the Maccabi Tel Aviv fans ban scandal.
Listen to this article
Mr Guildford this week admitted to misleading MPs after his force used Artificial Intelligence (AI) that "invented" a fictitious match that never actually took place.
An official inquiry found this was used to justify banning Maccabi Tel Aviv fans from attending a match against Aston Villa.
Pressure mounted on the police chief to step down following the blunder while calls grew to sack him.
The under-fire police chief remained in his job after the West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner, Simon Foster, declined to fire him.
Mr Foster, who reportedly accepted his decision today, is scheduled to officially announce Mr Guildford's decision to retire at 4pm on Friday.
Mr Guildford wanted to leave the decision until at least 27 January, according to the Guardian, when Mr Foster had called a meeting to publicly question the chief constable.
But he will retire on Friday, and is entitled to his full pension after serving 32 years as an officer despite presiding over the scandal.
The pressure was seemingly too much for Mr Guildford as he faced intense backlash over the error.
Reacting to the news of his retirement, Campaign Against Antisemitism said in a statement: “Under Craig Guildford’s leadership, West Midlands Police lied and obfuscated, victim-blaming Jews instead of taking on the Islamists.
"His retirement, after the pitiful failure of West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner Simon Foster to sack him, should result in the resignation of Mr Foster as well.
" In any case, Mr Guildford’s must not be the last departure from among the force's leadership, and obviously he cannot be replaced by another senior figure implicated in the same scandal."
Speaking to LBC, Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp said what the police chief did was "appalling", describing the situation as a "pack of lies from start to finish", as he called on Mr Guildford to be fired.
He told Tonight with Andrew Marr: "Craig Guildford, the Chief Constable, does have to go. If he doesn't resign, the Police and Crime Commissioner of the West Midlands, Simon Foster, should fire him."
He said if Mr Foster fails to do so, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood "should use her powers to direct to compel the Police and Crime Commissioner to sack Craig Guildford, the Chief Constable".
Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden told LBC on Thursday that he "doesn't see how the Chief Constable can continue" after losing the confidence of the Home Secretary.
Mr McFadden said: "I don't see how the Chief Constable can continue when he doesn't have the confidence of the Home Secretary.
"She has made her position clear. I don't think his position is tenable."
Officers at West Midlands Police were reportedly "warned" about speaking out on the future of Mr Guildford amid rising pressure.
Employees with the force were sent an internal audit which said it would be "inappropriate and unprofessional" to discuss their bosses future, it emerged.
The audit sent to staff instructed them to tell the public that they "continue to police without fear or favour 24/7," and their focus is on keeping safe, according to The Times.
The briefing sent to officers warned rank-and-file police officers that they must not speak to the public about Guildford’s position.
If asked whether they think Guildford should be sacked, or if they have lost confidence in him, the briefing said they should respond: "It would be inappropriate and unprofessional to discuss the future of anyone else within the organisation.
"As a serving member of WMP, my focus, alongside colleagues, is on doing everything possible to keep the people of the West Midlands safe and prevent crime."If asked if the force could be trusted, or if it lied, they should respond that "we're here to help you," according to The Times.
If quizzed if WMP was wrong to ban the Israeli fans, they should respond that “I can’t comment further than the statement which has been issued on behalf of my force."