Craig Guildford, the man at the centre of the Maccabi Tel Aviv fan ban scandal, will retire after serving 32 years as an officer.

Craig Guildford, Chief Constable, West Midlands Police, is set to retire. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

West Midlands Police chief constable Craig Guildford has been allowed to retire with a full pension after pressure mounted on him to step down over the Maccabi Tel Aviv fans ban scandal.

Mr Guildford this week admitted to misleading MPs after his force used Artificial Intelligence (AI) that "invented" a fictitious match that never actually took place. An official inquiry found this was used to justify banning Maccabi Tel Aviv fans from attending a match against Aston Villa. Pressure mounted on the police chief to step down following the blunder while calls grew to sack him. The under-fire police chief remained in his job after the West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner, Simon Foster, declined to fire him. Mr Foster, who reportedly accepted his decision today, is scheduled to officially announce Mr Guildford's decision to retire at 4pm on Friday.

Pressure grew on the police chief to step down. Picture: Alamy

Mr Guildford wanted to leave the decision until at least 27 January, according to the Guardian, when Mr Foster had called a meeting to publicly question the chief constable. But he will retire on Friday, and is entitled to his full pension after serving 32 years as an officer despite presiding over the scandal. The pressure was seemingly too much for Mr Guildford as he faced intense backlash over the error. Reacting to the news of his retirement, Campaign Against Antisemitism said in a statement: “Under Craig Guildford’s leadership, West Midlands Police lied and obfuscated, victim-blaming Jews instead of taking on the Islamists. "His retirement, after the pitiful failure of West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner Simon Foster to sack him, should result in the resignation of Mr Foster as well. " In any case, Mr Guildford’s must not be the last departure from among the force's leadership, and obviously he cannot be replaced by another senior figure implicated in the same scandal." Speaking to LBC, Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp said what the police chief did was "appalling", describing the situation as a "pack of lies from start to finish", as he called on Mr Guildford to be fired. He told Tonight with Andrew Marr: "Craig Guildford, the Chief Constable, does have to go. If he doesn't resign, the Police and Crime Commissioner of the West Midlands, Simon Foster, should fire him."