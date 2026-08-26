Maccabi supporters were barred from travelling to a Europa League game against Aston Villa at Villa Park in November.

Former West Midlands Police chief constable Craig Guildford is being investigated for gross misconduct over his role in a ban on supporters of Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

A former chief constable and three other officers are being investigated by a watchdog over the Maccabi Tel Aviv supporter ban row.

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Maccabi supporters were barred from travelling to a Europa League game against Aston Villa at Villa Park in November, following safety concerns based on an inaccurate report prepared by West Midlands Police. Eight errors were found in the report, including overstating Maccabi supporters’ role in disorder in Amsterdam in 2024, and a reference to a non-existent game between Maccabi and West Ham, said to have been produced by Microsoft Copilot. Ex-West Midlands Police chief Craig Guildford will be investigated for gross misconduct, the Independent Office for Police Conduct said, over claims he failed to ensure due diligence over the document. Another officer and staff member are also facing investigation for potential gross misconduct over the mistakes, along with two other officers who helped the force plan for the game who face accusations of potential misconduct. Read more: Police chief forced to retire after Maccabi Tel Aviv supporter ban gets £58,000 payout Read more: 'Political pressure' may have led to ban on Maccabi Tel Aviv fans at Aston Villa, report says

Maccabi Tel Aviv fans were blocked from attending a match against Aston Villa in Birmingham. Picture: Alamy