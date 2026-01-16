Craig Guildford is to retire as chief constable with "immediate effect".

By Jacob Paul

West Midlands Police chief Craig Guildford has been allowed to retire with a full pension after pressure mounted on him to step down over the Maccabi Tel Aviv fans ban scandal.

It comes after Mr Guildford this week admitted to misleading MPs after his force used Artificial Intelligence (AI) that "invented" a fictitious match that never actually took place. An official inquiry found this was used to justify banning Maccabi Tel Aviv fans from attending the match against Aston Villa. The announcement means he is entitled to a full pension after 32 years of service, instead of being sacked as many had called for. Police and Crime Commissioner Simon Foster confirmed on Friday Mr Guildford is to retire as chief constable with immediate effect in the “best interest” of West Midlands Police. He said at a press conference on Friday: "I am pleased this outcome has been reached having regard to due process and the law. Read more: Why's he not been sacked? Fury as West Midlands Police chief clings onto job despite 'damning' report into Maccabi fans ban Read more: Home Secretary 'no confidence' in police chief after 'damming' report into Maccabi Tel Aviv ban - but he isn't being sacked

"That has prevented what might otherwise have been a complex procedure, that would have caused significant distraction, impact and cost to West Midlands Police and the wider West Midlands." Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has said Mr Guildford has “done the right thing” by “stepping down”. Pressure mounted on the police chief to quit following the blunder while calls grew to sack him. The under-fire police chief remained in his job for days after Mr Foster declined to fire him. Mr Guildford wanted to leave the decision until at least 27 January, according to the Guardian, when Mr Foster had called a meeting to publicly question the chief constable. The pressure was seemingly too much for Mr Guildford as he faced intense backlash over the error. Mr Foster told reporters: "It was important this matter was resolved in a balanced, calm, fair, measured and respectful manner. "The Chief Constable’s retirement follows the decision of the Birmingham City Council Safety Advisory Group, based on the recommendation of West Midlands Police, to ban away fans from attending the Europa League football match between Aston Villa and Maccabi Tel Aviv on 6 November 2025. "West Midlands Police have been subjected to, understandable intense and significant oversight and scrutiny as a consequence of events that led to the recommendation it made to the Safety Advisory Group. "That has included the letter from His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary that was published as recently as Wednesday 14 January, that set out significant preliminary concerns and shortcomings in relation to preparation and planning by West Midlands Police." The police and crime commissioner took no questions after making his statement. Mr Guildford has said the “political and media frenzy” around his position had become “detrimental” to the force. In a statement released on the West Midlands Police website, he said: “I have come to the conclusion that the political and media frenzy around myself and my position has become detrimental to all the great work undertaken by my officers and staff in serving communities across the West Midlands. “I have carefully considered my position and concluded that retirement is in the best interests of the organisation, myself and my family.“It has been the honour of my career serving as the Chief Constable of West Midlands Police.“With the force’s dedicated and hard-working workforce, together we have turned this force around. I therefore want to take this opportunity to recognise the outstanding level of service that this force provides to the public. “I know this will continue, thanks to all of the officers, staff and volunteers who work for WMP who all strive to keep the public safe.“I would also like to thank all of the communities of the West Midlands for your support. I will greatly miss the incredible people I have had the privilege to meet, work with and serve across the region.” The announcement has sparked backlash given Mr Guildford has avoided being sacked and could instead recieve a full pension. Cllr Robert Alden, the leader of the Birmingham Conservatives, slammed the police and crime commissioner as “weak”.

West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner Simon Foster confirmed that Mr Guildford has been allowed to retire. Picture: Alamy

He said: “Yet again, the Labour police and crime commissioner has shown how weak he is. “If the Chief Constable was responsible for the disgraceful banning of Jewish fans and the cover-up of intelligence relating to armed gangs in our city intent on hunting down and hurting people, then he should have been fired. “If he was not, then those responsible should have been, and the Chief Constable should have been tasked with the catching of the very armed gangs the police had been warned about." He added that the city of Birmingham "deserves better". "In the end, the Labour Party has once again been more interested in trying to protect their brand than keeping the city safe." The Campaign Against Antisemitism has also reacted in fury at the outcome.