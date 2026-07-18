The police chief who left his role following the row over Israeli football fans being banned from a match at Aston Villa was handed a £57,800 payment after retiring from the force.

Adding to the scandal, Guildford told MPs that his force had not used AI to compile a report on the Maccabi fans - and later admitted this was incorrect.

The former police chief admitted his recommendation to ban Maccabi Tel Aviv fans from a match against Aston Villa was based on incorrect information gathered using AI.

It was also found to have not adequately consulted the Jewish community about the decision.

The force was found to have made misleading statements about Maccabi fans influenced by AI hallucinations.

Former West Midlands Police chief Craig Guildford was given a five-figure sum after retiring following pressure over the decision to exclude Maccabi Tel Aviv fans from Villa Park last year.

He retired aged 52 after Downing Street and the Home Secretary urged him to stand down while saying they had lost confidence in his leadership.

A spokesman for the West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) told The Telegraph that the payment was in lieu of the notice period that Guildford was entitled to.

They added that his continuation in post “would clearly not have been in the interests of the public of West Midlands Police”.

“Retirement with immediate effect was both the most efficient and cost-effective outcome and ensured continuity of operational leadership within West Midlands Police,” they said.

Nick Timothy, the shadow justice secretary, said the payment amounted to a “reward for failure”.

He said: “It is a disgrace that Craig Guildford has walked away with such a huge payout.

“On his watch, under pressure from Islamists and anti-Semites, West Midlands Police lied to justify banning Israeli fans from Villa Park.”

A West Midlands PCC spokesman told The Telegraph: “Mr Guildford stepped down following months of scrutiny from the PCC, and many others, after West Midlands Police made the decision to recommend to the Birmingham City Council Safety Advisory Group a ban on away fans attending the Europa League football match between Aston Villa and Maccabi Tel Aviv on 6 November 2025.

“The commissioner has to act in accordance with due process and the law. Mr Guildford was legally entitled to 3 months’ pay in lieu of notice, plus any outstanding leave.

“He received no more than the bare minimum he was contractually entitled to.

“The alternative was for Mr Guildford to remain in post until April 2026, work his three-month notice period, and be paid his salary as chief constable, continuing to make operational decisions and lead the force.”