Growing up inside a military compound in Dammam, the eastern province of Saudi Arabia, during the 1990 Gulf War, my earliest memories of geopolitics were visual and deeply reassuring.

Why the West’s Desertion of Riyadh Makes an Israeli Alliance Inevitable

As the child of a high-ranking military officer, I remember looking out at the streets and seeing a massive contingent of American forces in their distinct combat uniforms. They were deployed as part of Operation Desert Shield—the massive U.S.-led military build-up and defensive operation running from 1990 to 1991—to protect the country. Their presence was heavily concentrated across the Eastern Province, explicitly shielding vital oil facilities and high-value energy hubs against Iraqi forces. This included Abqaiq, the world’s largest oil processing facility, and Ras Tanura, the world's largest offshore oil export port.

Having already crushed Kuwait in just two days, the military of Iraq’s late president, Saddam Hussein, stood directly on the Saudi border, poised to militarily seize our facilities and hold the global economy hostage. To a child, the ubiquitous presence of Western troops was simply part of the normal fabric of daily life during that war. To the world, it was the ultimate proof of an unshakeable reality: Saudi Arabia’s security was an absolute Western red line, and Washington was ready to deploy the full might of its military to shield us.

Today, more than 35 years later, the contrast between the protected world of my childhood and the reality I witness as an adult is staggering. The comforting American security blanket has vanished. Instead, I now watch Riyadh face an unprecedented barrage of ballistic missiles and drone warfare from Iran-backed Houthi militias. These strikes hit land-based oil infrastructure holding vast global reserves, while concurrently choking maritime targets in the Red Sea. Yet, the West stands by, paralysed by strategic hesitation.

This current situation should expose a sobering truth for Saudi policymakers: traditional state-to-state security structures require time to calibrate against today’s highly agile hybrid warfare, where low-cost, state-sponsored drones can bypass traditional defence systems to impact critical infrastructure, including the capital’s international airport. Comprehensive multilateral frameworks naturally face structural and strategic limits because each participating nation must balance its own unique regional interests.

We see this ongoing process of calibration across the region's newest security frameworks. Under the 2026 Mecca Joint Defence Agreement, key partners like Pakistan and Turkey have committed to a NATO-style collective defence pact, agreeing to a rapid deployment of forces to bolster the Kingdom's security. However, translating such sweeping agreements into immediate, seamless operational integration takes time.

Similarly, newly established maritime initiatives, like the Multinational Maritime Defence Alliance (MMDA), are still transitioning into their full operational rollout phase. Because these coalitions are newly minted and focused on calibrating their defensive escort mandates to prevent a wider regional escalation, they have yet to fully halt the ongoing missile attacks or completely secure the shipping lanes.

Compounding this tactical challenge is a profound sense of realignment regarding traditional allies. The United States now acts with visible caution, while European powers remain largely on the sidelines. This Western reluctance stems from a fundamental disconnect: the contemporary Western political establishment, heavily influenced by left-leaning ideologies, neither shares nor fully interprets the immediate existential threats facing Middle Eastern states. Insulated by geography, Western leaders frequently view cross-border friction through a narrow lens, detached from the immediate reality of defending sovereign borders against highly ideological regional militias.

With the West’s traditional role effectively evolving, Saudi Arabia needs to re-evaluate its strategic options based on pure Realpolitik. In this perilous new landscape, a security alliance with Israel is no longer a radical theoretical concept; it is becoming a matter of necessity. The structural parallels between Saudi Arabia and Israel are impossible to ignore. No other countries in the world share the exact same modern security pressure. Both are stable, forward-looking economic powers surrounded by a hostile network of highly radicalised, well-funded proxy militias deployed along their borders.

Riyadh’s struggle against the Houthis in Yemen is the exact geopolitical mirror image of Israel’s multi-front battles against Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in Gaza. Both countries are fighting the exact same adversary: mobile, asymmetric forces that weaponise commercial technology, shield themselves behind civilian populations, and target the economic arteries of sovereign states.

Israel is the only nation in the region that truly understands Riyadh’s operational reality because it navigates it every single day. In this context, Israel can provide Saudi Arabia with an immediate, field-tested military and intelligence partnership to strike the Houthis directly, free from Western bureaucratic complications, legislative delays, and restrictive technology-transfer conditions, given that it fights the exact same existential war against the very same Iranian drones and missiles.

Critics will inevitably argue that any move toward normalisation represents an abandonment of the Palestinian cause. This is a false dichotomy born of outdated sentimentalism. The primary, sacred duty of any sovereign government is the preservation of its own national security, the protection of its citizens and the safeguarding of its economic future. National survival must always supersede external ideological considerations.

Furthermore, a strategic alignment with Tel Aviv does not mean abandoning the Palestinian people. On the contrary, history demonstrates that isolation breeds impotence. By establishing a formal, heavy-hitting diplomatic and security relationship with Israel, Riyadh gains direct, unprecedented leverage over Israeli decision-making. A strong, secure, and influential Saudi Arabia can advocate far more effectively for a viable, lasting two-state solution from a position of strategic partnership than it ever could through decades of frozen, detached boycott.

The era of 1990 and the guarantee of an American security blanket is gone forever, and Riyadh cannot afford to wait for the West to rediscover its strategic spine. The absolute sense of safety and certainty I experienced as a child—knowing that the world would instantly mobilise to protect Saudi Arabia—is an experience my own three-year-old daughter may never know under the current status quo, with militia drones continually threatening our land and skies. If Washington has stepped back from its historic role as the guarantor of our safety, then its retreat implies that we must seek partners who actually share our immediate existential stakes.

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Dr Najah Al-Otaibi is a London-based Saudi analyst focusing on Gulf regional policy and security affairs.

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