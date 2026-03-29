A youngster who died after she was found unconscious in a street in Leeds has been identified as a 16-year-old girl.

Officers were called at 5.55am on Saturday to Kennerleigh Avenue, Austhorpe, to reports of a young woman being found unconscious, West Yorkshire Police said.

She was found to have suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment, but she was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

Four people – two women aged 18, a man aged 19 and a 17-year-old boy – were all arrested from a nearby address on suspicion of murder and remain in custody, police said.

Detectives said on Sunday that the girl had been positively identified as a 16-year-old from the Cleckheaton area.

Her family have been notified and are now being supported by specially-trained officers.

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