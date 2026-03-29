Police identify youngster who died after street incident as 16-year-old girl
Officers were called at 5.55am on Saturday to Kennerleigh Avenue, Austhorpe, to reports of a young woman being found unconscious, West Yorkshire Police said
A youngster who died after she was found unconscious in a street in Leeds has been identified as a 16-year-old girl.
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Officers were called at 5.55am on Saturday to Kennerleigh Avenue, Austhorpe, to reports of a young woman being found unconscious, West Yorkshire Police said.
She was found to have suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment, but she was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.
Four people – two women aged 18, a man aged 19 and a 17-year-old boy – were all arrested from a nearby address on suspicion of murder and remain in custody, police said.
Detectives said on Sunday that the girl had been positively identified as a 16-year-old from the Cleckheaton area.
Her family have been notified and are now being supported by specially-trained officers.
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Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Superintendent Marc Bowes, said: “Following our appeal for further information yesterday, we have now identified the deceased as a 16-year-old girl from the Cleckheaton area.
“Her family have been informed and we are supporting them as they try to come to terms with what has happened.
“Our inquiries into the incident which led to her death are continuing, and I would appeal again to anyone who was in the Kennerleigh Avenue area in the early hours of yesterday morning to come forward if they have any information which could assist our investigation.”
Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101, or use the live chat options at westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat, quoting log 280 of March 28.
Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.