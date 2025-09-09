Red fabric appeared on the the iconic Westbury White Horse, Wiltshire. Picture: X

By Jacob Paul

Red fabric was found draped over the iconic Westbury White Horse in the latest Union Flag display, one of thousands that has popped up across the country in recent weeks.

It appeared on the 175ft (53m) landmark on the Wiltshire hillside earlier this week, but it remains unclear who it was put up by or why. Ahead of its removal, an English Heritage spokesperson said: "Red fabric has been attached to the Westbury White Horse. "We'll be removing it as soon as we can and seeing whether the pegs that were used have caused any damage to this much-loved historic landmark." Westbury Town Council said it was aware of the display while Wiltshire Police said there were no suspected criminal offences committed, adding that it was not investigating. Read more: PM says national flags can be ‘devalued when flown for divisive reasons’ amid controversial flag-raising campaign Read more: Reform UK council removes St George and Union flags due to safety concerns

