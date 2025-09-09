Red fabric attached to iconic Westbury White Horse in latest Union Flag display
Red fabric was found draped over the iconic Westbury White Horse in the latest Union Flag display, one of thousands that has popped up across the country in recent weeks.
It appeared on the 175ft (53m) landmark on the Wiltshire hillside earlier this week, but it remains unclear who it was put up by or why.
Ahead of its removal, an English Heritage spokesperson said: "Red fabric has been attached to the Westbury White Horse.
"We'll be removing it as soon as we can and seeing whether the pegs that were used have caused any damage to this much-loved historic landmark."
Westbury Town Council said it was aware of the display while Wiltshire Police said there were no suspected criminal offences committed, adding that it was not investigating.
It comes as communities across the county have been raising both flags as part of Operation Raise the Colours, a campaign aiming to promote patriotism that involves tying flags to lamp posts and spray painting the St George's Cross on buildings and roundabouts.
Other councils have been removing the flags when safety concerns are expressed, this is something that has been criticised by supporters of the operation.
There have also been red crosses drawn on white road markings and mini roundabouts.
The St George’s Cross was a common sight around streets during Euro 2025 as the Lionesses went on to win the football tournament in Switzerland.
But this has since become contentious, and some politicians have decried their removal claiming they are a show of patriotism and national pride.
Others claim the increased number of flags is a result of xenophobia or racism linked to the far right and anti-migrant protestors.
Asked whether people putting up the Union and St George's Cross flags in the wake of asylum hotel protests could be considered racist, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said: "I am a supporter of flags."
"I am the leader of the Labour Party who put the Union Jack on our Labour Party membership cards. I always sit in front of the Union Jack,” he added.
“I've been doing it for years, and it attracted a lot of comments when I started doing it."