The singer underwent the operation at at Spire Portsmouth Hospital in Hampshire in 2020.

The 46-year-old claims the surgeon failed to remove enough of his stomach during the procedure. Picture: Getty

By Isobel Anderson Morris

Westlife singer Mark Feehily is suing a surgeon for medical negligence, alleging a gastric sleeve operation left him suffering from recurring sepsis.

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The 46-year-old claims the surgeon failed to remove enough of his stomach during the procedure, resulting in repeated hospital admissions, abdominal infections and episodes of sepsis. Feehily underwent a laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy at Spire Portsmouth Hospital in Hampshire in 2020. He alleges his surgeon, Nick Carter, did not remove a sufficient amount of his stomach during the operation, which he claims ultimately resulted in him requiring further treatment and a total gastrectomy. Mr Carter denies medical negligence. Read more: Man City fan Noel Gallagher admits 'surprise' at Premier League ruling but suggests decision will not taint league title wins Read more: U2 mark 50 years together with concert at school where it all began

Feehily underwent a laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy at Spire Portsmouth Hospital in Hampshire in 2020. Picture: Getty

The claim, which has been filed at the High Court, is estimated to be worth more than £200,000, The Sunday Times reported. Feehily has previously spoken publicly about his struggles with his weight, which led him to take time away from touring with Westlife. Leigh Day Solicitors, which has filed the claim, partner Suzanne White said: We are representing Westlife lead singer, Mark Feehily in a medical negligence claim at the High Court against laparoscopic, upper gastro-intestinal and bariatric surgeon Mr Nick Carter. “Mark has been dedicated to keeping his fans updated on his health during a period that has been extremely challenging for him, but he has faced it all with his characteristic strength and resilience. “Mark very much appreciates the continued support. In order to respect the ongoing court process, he will not be commenting at this time.”

Feehily has previously spoken publicly about his struggles with his weight, which led him to take time away from touring with Westlife. Picture: Getty