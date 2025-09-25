One of Britain’s busiest magistrates’ courts is closed because it has no water.

Security staff shut the doors of Westminster Magistrates’ Court after a burst water main in a nearby street.

Manchester Arena bomb plotter Hashem Abedi was among those due to appear at the court on Thursday, but it has been confirmed it will no longer take place today.

Lawyers and other court users stood around outside the busy court waiting for updates from staff.

Westminster deals with some of the most serious cases including terror and extradition, and is where the chief magistrate sits.

Court staff said there was no water in the building and that it was a public health risk.

