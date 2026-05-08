The Conservatives have promised to launch a legal challenge against Sir Sadiq Khan's pedestrianisation of Oxford Street after winning back control of Westminster City Council.

The Tories won 32 seats with Labour on 22 following a "knife-edge" struggle for the symbolic council, which covers Downing Street and Buckingham Palace.

Westminster fell to Labour for the first time in 2022, after more than five decades of undisrupted Conservative control since its creation in 1965.

Conservative Westminster Group Leader, Paul Swaddle, who will become the next leader of the council, confirmed the local authority will be creating a legal fund to fight the Mayor over his plans to close Oxford Street to vehicles.

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