The Met Office said snow melt and a “rapid thaw” across the north of the UK, combined with further rain, could lead to flooding concerns

Flooded roads and fields between Mountsorrel and Sileby in Leicestershire. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

By Rebecca Henrys

Warnings are in place for heavy rain and strong winds of up to 85mph before warmer, unsettled weather next week, the Met Office has said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It comes after Storm Goretti brought gusts of almost 100mph and a rare red warning for “dangerous, stormy” winds in the South West was issued by forecasters earlier this week. As temperatures increase, the Met Office said snow melt and a “rapid thaw” across the north of the UK, combined with further rain, could lead to flooding concerns following the storm. As of Sunday afternoon, 12 flood alerts and three flood warnings were active on the Scottish Environment Protection Agency website. In England, two flood warnings had been issued along with 62 flood alerts on the Environment Agency website while Natural Resources Wales listed three flood alerts. Read more: Resilience room meeting held in Scotland amid ‘multi-hazard’ weekend of weather Read more: Three teenagers among four dead after car and taxi collide in Bolton

People cycle and run along a flooded road in Mountsorrel, Leicestershire. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

On Sunday afternoon, thousands of properties were still without power following the storm, according to the National Grid’s website, while National Rail warned disruption to train travel is possible until Monday. In south-west Scotland, Lothian Border and Strathclyde, a yellow warning for rain is in place until the end of Sunday as forecasters said up to 90mm of rainfall was possible over higher ground in Dumfries and Galloway. Another alert for rain covers north-western areas of Scotland until 10am on Monday, where up to 110mm of rain could be possible over parts of Skye, Lochaber, Argyll and the Trossachs, the Met Office said. A yellow warning for wind is in place for north-west Scotland, which could see gusts of up to 85mph, until 8am on Monday

Knaresborough in North Yorkshire as the UK braces for further wintry weather following Storm Goretti. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Warnings for snow and ice were previously issued on Sunday for areas in northern England and Scotland and heavy rain in Northern Ireland. Forecasters have advised those within regions covered by alerts to prepare for delayed journeys, potentially dangerous driving conditions and flooding. Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan said Sunday night will see some “wet and windy weather”, adding: “Combined with the rainfall, the higher temperatures – we will see some flooding due to the snow melt gradually as we go through the next few days so that’s the main concern.” He said: “We could potentially see wind gusts as high as 85mph this evening and through the early hours of Monday morning for the Outer Hebrides and the Highlands of Scotland. “So that certainly could lead to some transport disruptions, such as ferry cancellations and bridge closures, but it will be the rainfall, as I say, that’s more likely to impact road transport due to some flooding.” On Saturday, a Government minister said it is “entirely unacceptable” that people in several areas in the South East and South West are experiencing water supply issues following cold weather and the storm.

Dominic Biggs plays in the snow near Saltergate in the North York Moors National Park. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire