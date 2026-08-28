Festivalgoers heading to Reading and Leeds, Creamfields and other live music events have been warned of unseasonably strong winds.

Wet bank holiday forecast amid possible gales and thunder. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Heavy downpours and possible gales are forecast over the bank holiday weekend, with the Met Office urging festivalgoers to prepare for windy conditions.

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Wet and windy weather will sweep in for the final days of meteorological summer and most of the UK is set to be hit by some much-needed rain. Ahead of the weekend, many skygazers were likely to be frustrated in their attempts to see Friday morning’s partial lunar eclipse “blood moon” with cloudy skies expected for much of the UK. The partial lunar eclipse of the August full moon, sometimes known as the sturgeon moon, will be visible from around 3.30am, and reach its peak at 5.12am and areas such as Devon and Dorset were expected to have the best views. Meanwhile, more than 20 flood alerts, meaning flooding is possible, were in place for England on Friday morning with more heavy rain on the way. Read more: Clouds forecast to hamper view of partial lunar eclipse amid unsettled weather Read more: Pictured: Brits missing in Nepal as fears grow of second flash flood following massive wave which killed at least 389 people

Thunder and lighting strikes Flintshire North Wales as it passes over the village of Halkyn, Flintshire. Picture: Alamy

Annie Shuttleworth, Met Office meteorologist, said: “For most areas of the UK, there is at least a chance of a heavy downpour through Friday. “Some of these bring the continued risk of thunderstorms.” Saturday also looks wet and forecasters think only the very far north east of Scotland will entirely dodge the rainfall. Festivalgoers heading to Reading and Leeds, Creamfields and other live music events have also been warned of unseasonably strong winds. Gusts of up to 35mph are possible on the south coast on Saturday amid an ongoing risk of thunderstorms in parts of England and Wales. The worst of the wet weather will hit the North West, Northern Ireland and north-west Scotland on Sunday.

Heavy rain pushing across eastern areas of the UK during Friday morning ⚠️



Elsewhere, sunny spells with showers mostly confined to the west to start 🌦️ pic.twitter.com/jGYBhvNx9z — Met Office (@metoffice) August 27, 2026