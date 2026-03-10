Some 82% of consumers are concerned about the impact of tensions in the Middle East on fuel costs, energy bills and inflation

February's wet weather dampened retail sales across the UK amid warnings that the Middle East conflict is threatening to halt any longer-term recovery in consumer confidence. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

By Rebecca Henrys

February’s wet weather dampened retail sales across the UK amid warnings that the Middle East conflict is threatening to halt any longer-term recovery in consumer confidence.

Total UK retail sales increased by just 1.1 per cent year on year, against already sluggish growth last February and well below the 12-month average of 2.3 per cent, according to British Retail Consortium (BRC) and KPMG figures. Food sales were flat in real terms at 2.9 per cent – below the 12-month average growth of 3.8 per cent – as shoppers tightened their belts. Non-food sales fell by 0.4 per cent overall – rising in stores by 0.2 per cent but declining by 1.3 per cent online as households reined in spending after Christmas and January’s rebound. However, Valentine’s Day did provide a small bright spot, with jewellery, watches and perfume performing better as consumers still treated loved ones. Read more: UK inflation ‘to be pushed higher’ by energy prices amid Iran conflict Read more: Stock markets drop after spike in crude oil prices amid Iran conflict

