A soggy Saturday is expected for parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland where warnings suggest that up to 70mm of rain could hit some in places.

He added: “Eastern Northern Ireland could see totals in some places up to 50mm.

Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill, in an online forecast, said “it is going to be heavy, persistent at times” across parts of Northern Ireland.

There is also a yellow rain warning on Saturday from 7am to 7pm where heavy downpours could bring flooding to Northern Ireland.

A yellow Met Office warning for rain is in place on Saturday from 8am through to midnight covering Highlands and Eilean Siar, south-west Scotland, Lothian Borders and Strathclyde.

"South-west Scotland could see totals up to 60 or 70mm, so enough to cause a little bit of disruption, some travel disruption and also a bit of flooding in places as well.

“Do take care, because of the heavy, persistent rain here.”

It comes as a weather front linked to former Hurricane Gabriel is helping drive some of the heavy rain to western parts of the country as it stays south and heads towards Portugal, according to Mr Burkill.

The Scottish weather warning suggests there will be a wet Saturday morning before the outbreaks slowly clear north-eastwards later on in the evening.

Residents are warned that “30 to 50mm rain is likely quite widely, with up to 70mm possible across western parts” and this may lead to some flooding and disruption.

The Northern Ireland warning states that eastern countries may feel the brunt of persistent and heavy downpours during the afternoon.

Residents were warned that flooding and travel disruption could happen as 20 to 30mm rain is likely widely, with 40 to 50mm possible on hills.

England and Canada contest the Women’s Rugby World Cup final at Twickenham on Saturday with John Mitchell’s Red Roses odds-on to be crowned champions for the third time.

Top temperatures of 19C are forecast and sports fans may have to deal with early mist and fog as they travel to lunchtime fixtures.

The Met Office said that as the day progresses, rain and strengthening winds will make conditions more challenging for both players and spectators, particularly for the later kick-offs and the Women’s Rugby World Cup final at the Allianz Stadium.

It suggests: “Persistent rain could lead to slippery surfaces and handling errors, while gusty winds may influence play, especially for set pieces and long-range efforts.

“Supporters are advised to bring waterproof clothing and an extra layer, as temperatures will be mild but the wind and rain could make it feel cooler, especially in exposed stands.”