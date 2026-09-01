Wet and windy weather is hitting parts of the UK on the first day of September as the Met Office is expected to confirm that summer 2026 was the hottest on record.

Several records tumbled as five heatwaves hit the country this meteorological summer, which ended on Monday.

The Met Office previously said the UK was on course for its hottest summer on record, provided temperatures remained around average for the rest of August, and it is expected that final figures for the month will mean the previous record is broken.

The national weather service began recording this temperature data for the UK in 1884 and usually confirms its provisional seasonal figures on the first day of the new season.

Summer 2025 is currently the UK’s hottest on record, when the mean average temperature across June, July and August was 16.10C, beating the previous seasonal high of 15.76C set in 2018.

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