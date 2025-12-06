Wet and windy weather set to continue with rain to batter UK this weekend
Temperatures are expected to remain mild, but gusty winds and further rainfall make for a damp outlook
Wet and windy weather is forecast to hit the United Kingdom again this weekend with 22 flood warnings in place across England on Saturday morning.
A further eight flood warnings are active in Scotland, with six in Wales, as the Met Office warned of “potentially disruptive weather next week”.
Temperatures are expected to remain mild, but gusty winds and further rainfall – with heavy downpours more likely in south Wales, south-west England and Cumbria – could lead to weather warnings being issued.
Rain in south Wales and south-west England on saturated ground could lead to difficult travel conditions, the Met Office warned.
Northern Ireland, north-east England and south-east Scotland have the best chance of experiencing drier weather this weekend.
Another band of rain is forecast to make its way across the country in a north-easterly direction on Sunday with persistent spells likely in northern areas.
A potentially deep area of low pressure could cause further problems next week.
The Met Office’s deputy chief meteorologist Steven Keates said: “A deepening area of low pressure will approach the UK from the south-west later on Monday, bringing with it heavy rain and strong winds, which are likely to affect the UK between late Monday and early Wednesday.
“At present, the exact track, depth, and timings of this low are uncertain, which makes it harder to determine where will be most impacted by strong winds and/or heavy rain.
“This system has the potential to cause disruption, and severe weather warnings are likely to be issued over the weekend as details become clearer. We therefore urge people to keep up-to-date with the latest Met Office forecast.”
The Met Office forecast for the rest of December remains unsettled with further periods of low pressure predicted.
Meteorologists advised it is too early to provide an accurate forecast for the Christmas period.