Wet and windy weather is forecast to hit the United Kingdom again this weekend with 22 flood warnings in place across England on Saturday morning.

A further eight flood warnings are active in Scotland, with six in Wales, as the Met Office warned of “potentially disruptive weather next week”.

Temperatures are expected to remain mild, but gusty winds and further rainfall – with heavy downpours more likely in south Wales, south-west England and Cumbria – could lead to weather warnings being issued.

Rain in south Wales and south-west England on saturated ground could lead to difficult travel conditions, the Met Office warned.

Northern Ireland, north-east England and south-east Scotland have the best chance of experiencing drier weather this weekend.

Another band of rain is forecast to make its way across the country in a north-easterly direction on Sunday with persistent spells likely in northern areas.

