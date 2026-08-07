The pub giant announced that customers wearing the smart glasses would be instructed to 'turn off the cameras' if they wished to enter on of its 800+ venues

The pub chain has warned Meta Glasses owners against using them in any of the establishment's branches. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Georgia Bell

Wetherspoons has banned customers from filming videos wearing Meta glasses in their pubs following increasing concerns about privacy.

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Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg wearing a pair of AI-powered Meta Ray-Ban Display smart glasses . Picture: Alamy

A Wetherspoons spokesperson said on Thursday: “Like many hospitality companies, Wetherspoon has CCTV cameras for security reasons, but their use is strictly controlled by data legislation. “Apart from that, the general code that applies in our pubs, and most pubs, is that you can’t film customers or employees without their permission. “Meta glasses seem to breach this code, and common sense, by enabling surreptitious surveillance, so our instinct is to say turn off the cameras. This is akin to our efforts to stop audible playing of videos in our pubs, which also invades people’s space.”

What are Meta Glasses? Meta Glasses are smart glasses developed by tech firm Meta (formerly Facebook) in partnership with apparel brand Ray-Ban, which merge the technology of a smartphone with glasses. They cost anywhere from £269 to £459. They look like ordinary glasses, but the design features a built-in camera, speakers, microphones and AI, allowing users to take photos and videos hands-free, listen to music and livestream directly from the device. This material can be downloaded onto other devices, such as your mobile phone, and uploaded onto various platforms and the internet. The newest versions incorporate Meta AI, which allows wearers to ask questions about what they are looking at, with the glasses using the camera, microphones and an internet connection to respond. Meta’s terms allow it to store, copy and share videos users upload from the glasses, subject to privacy settings.

The glasses have sparked concerns around the safety of women and children in public, following a concerning rise in videos filmed using the glasses being posted online, prompting calls for them to be banned. Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram - which is owned by Meta - recently reassured customers that the platform plans to remove such content from the platform, and that Meta would fight the trend “every way that we can”. Meta also says it has a built-in failsafe against this - when the device is recording, a flashing white light appears.

Meta Glasses have sparked concerns about privacy, security and the 'normalisation of surveillance'. Picture: LBC Visualisation - Alamy/Getty images

Since releasing the glasses, Meta has devoted a concerted effort to shifting the conversation away from privacy and towards fashion. In an attempt to change the trajectory of the product, the company decided to collaborate with titan of the female market: Kylie Jenner. In July, the company announced its launch with the Kardashian Billionaire, who boasts almost 400 million followers on Instagram. The high-tech specs boast features including audio speakers to make phone calls and listen to music, live translation for over 20 languages, visual recognition, as well as a custom-voiced Meta AI assistant voiced by Ms Jenner herself. Prices for her collection start at £359.

Meta announced a collaboration with Kylie Jenner. Picture: Alamy

'Stalk, surveil and control' Emma Pickering, Head of the Tech-Facilitated Abuse and Economic Empowerment Team at Refuge, said: “Refuge supports countless survivors subjected to tech-facilitated abuse every single day. "Time and again, we see what happens when devices go to market without proper consideration of how they might be used to harm women and girls. “It is currently far too easy for perpetrators to weaponise smart accessories, and our sector-leading Technology-Facilitated Abuse and Economic Empowerment Team is seeing the devastating consequences of this every day. "Only recently, Refuge warned of an increase in emerging forms of abuse involving AI and wearable technology – including smart glasses – with this technology increasingly being misused by abusers to stalk, surveil and control survivors. "It also threatens the safety of all women and girls in public, facilitating harassment, surveillance and other abuse. "As wearable technology becomes embedded in our lives, protections for survivors must keep pace. "It is unacceptable for the safety and wellbeing of women and girls to be treated as an afterthought once technology has been developed and distributed. Their safety must be a foundational principle, shaping both the design of wearable technology – including features such as this one – and the regulatory frameworks that govern it.”

Meta said they will keep strengthening protections in their glasses . Picture: Getty