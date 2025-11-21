UK pubs giant Wetherspoons is set to open its first-ever location abroad as part of its latest expansion.

The pub will launch in January 2026 and will be open seven days a week.

Named Castell de Santa Bàrbera, the drinking hole will be located at Alicante Airport, a popular tourist location for holidaymaking Brits.

The pub chain, which currently only operates in the UK, will open its first location in Spain next year.

Wetherspoons boss Tim Martin said: “ We are very much looking forward to opening our first overseas pub.

“We believe it will be popular with people travelling home from Alicante Airport.”

Sir Tim hinted it won’t be the last Wetherspoons to open abroad.

“We aim to open a number of pubs overseas in the coming months and years, including those at airports,” he said.

Speaking to the Sun, Sir Tim added: “We are looking at it. There are probably 100 to 200 franchise partnerships in the UK.

“Now it’s a question of going abroad and it’s a possibility.”