The boss of JD Wetherspoon is warning that prices may rise, as pubs face an £170m energy bill surge as war rages in the Middle East.

Sir Tim Martin, who chairs the 800-pub chain, said surging oil prices would “soon end up in the price of a pint or a meal in a pub”.

According to reports, the spike in energy prices over the escalating conflict will see nearly £170 million a year added onto pubs running costs.

Last weekend, oil prices jumped from their average $73 a barrel to over $100, causing concern over a potential global energy crisis.

The news comes at a difficult period for the industry, with the sector already struggling with high taxes and red tape.

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